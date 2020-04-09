You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Coronavirus cases now at 243, Santa Barbara County plans to release case demographic data
0 comments
breaking top story
Santa Barbara County

Coronavirus cases now at 243, Santa Barbara County plans to release case demographic data

Santa Barbara County has confirmed 15 new COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, 10 of which are among inmates in the federal penitentiary in Lompoc, bringing the total to 243 cases.

The county Public Health Department will be releasing in-depth data on case demographics in the coming weeks to give a fuller picture of spread in the county, Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso said at a Thursday press conference.

"We plan to present this data by end of next week to the community," Van Do-Reynoso said. 

Until more testing becomes available, coronavirus case numbers fall short

Along with the 10 cases at the penitentiary, three additional cases were confirmed in the area of Lompoc and one was confirmed in the unincorporated area of Goleta Valley and Gaviota, according to Public Health data.

Of the 243 cases, 69 have fully recovered, 113 are recovering at home, 30 are recovering in the hospital with 18 in intensive care units, two have died, and Disease Control is awaiting updates on nine, Do-Reynoso said.

Thus far, 37 health-care workers have been confirmed as having the virus. 

Do-Reynoso said that under new guidelines from the state Department of Health Care Services, expanded health-care coverage under Medi-Cal will be available to uninsured individuals to cover testing and diagnostics related to COVID-19.

While implementation is scheduled for April 24, interim coverage for COVID-19 testing and diagnostic services will be available prior to that date, Do-Reynoso said. 

San Luis Obispo County confirmed two additional COVID-19 cases Thursday for a total of 104. 

Infographic: San Luis Obispo County Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Series: Local impact and reaction to COVID-19 in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties

We are working hard to get answers about the impact and reaction to the coronavirus in Santa Barbara County, this is a collection of those stories. Follow our Facebook page to get the 'Coronavirus Latest,' bringing you news on the fight against the spread of the virus from the around the world. Do you have a question about coronavirus in Santa Barbara County? The Santa Maria Times news staff will work to answer your questions. Post them to our Facebook page, or email MCooley@Leecentralcoastnews.com

Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Santa Maria City Reporter

Originally from the Pacific Northwest, Laura Place covers city government, policy and elections in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara County. Follow her on Twitter @itslaurasplace

Related to this story

Most Popular

Santa Maria Fairpark announces new festival set for October
Local

Santa Maria Fairpark announces new festival set for October

  • Updated

“It’s a tough time everywhere right now, and we wanted to give people something positive to look forward to,” Richard Persons, chief executive officer for the Fairpark said. “We’ve secured a carnival and set the date for a new festival in the fall, to take place the weekend of Oct. 23 through 25.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News