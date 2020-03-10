You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Coronavirus in Santa Barbara County: Blood donations needed for low supply, virus prevention
0 comments
top story

Coronavirus in Santa Barbara County: Blood donations needed for low supply, virus prevention

122618 Blood Drive 02.jpg

A full house of donors including Aja Erwin, front, give blood in 2018 during the 32nd annual Gift of Life Blood Drive at Vitalant on South Broadway in Santa Maria. Vitalant is requesting continued donations to prevent supply shortages as hospitals deal with more coronavirus cases. 

 Len Wood, Staff

Amid concerns surrounding the coronavirus, a local blood service provider is encouraging healthy patients to continue donating blood to prevent a nationwide shortage for patients who are relying on donations and transfusions.

Vitalant is calling for donations platelets and Type O blood, the universal blood type, to rebuild blood supplies at donation centers in Santa Maria, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura. 

Currently, the local centers only possess a two-day supply of multiple blood types, half the sufficient amount needed to treat the typical amount of patients, according to Mona Kleman, senior manager of donor recruitment at Vitalant in San Luis Obispo.

Kleman said the blood service provider began to notice a decrease in blood donations about a month ago. 

“From a local perspective, we are currently in need of all blood types and components, especially Type O. We urge anyone in general good health to please come out and donate at one of our centers or mobiles. An ample blood supply is vital to the health of our community,” she said. 

Blood is needed in preparation for the further spread of the virus, to prevent hospitals and blood centers from experiencing blood shortages while also experiencing a rise in coronavirus cases. 

Sick individuals are not permitted to donate blood. In addition, those with recent travel histories to countries of concern such as mainland China, Iran, Italy and South Korea are alerted not to donate blood as a precaution, although the risk of transmission via blood transfusion is quite low, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

Interested donors can contact Vitalant Central Coast at 805-542-8500 to schedule an appointment. 

Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Santa Maria City Reporter

Originally from the Pacific Northwest, Laura Place covers city government, policy and elections in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara County. Follow her on Twitter @itslaurasplace

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News