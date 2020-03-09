Coronavirus in Santa Barbara County: Limit 'emotional contagion,' make plans for 'social distancing'

“Hand sanitizer is gone from all the shelves, but washing your hands is the most important thing. We’re not running low on soap. We have to go back to the most important thing, which is keeping your hands clean,” Grimmesey said.

Multiple news outlets have reported similar panic-buying of supplies throughout the country, with some individuals on social media claiming that the mass buying of masks, for example, can lead to a shortage of masks for health professionals.

However, this is not necessarily true either, Grimmesey said. While it may be hard to find masks in stores as people continue to buy them, the county itself is not running out of masks. She added that the county can supply masks to the public if the level of confirmed cases calls for it.

Grimmesey said overall, it is wise to prepare by having a household plan in the case of coronavirus quarantine but that it should not come from a place of panic.

“The more ways we can prevent emotional contagion, the more ways we can keep the community safe,” she said.

The county's Behavioral Wellness Department encourages those experiencing acute stress or panic about the virus to call the the 24-hour Behavioral Wellness Access Line at 888-868-1649.