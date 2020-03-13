Coronavirus in Santa Barbara County: Santa Maria firm swamped with orders for testing supplies

A Santa Maria company that supplies microbiology products worldwide is being swamped with orders for equipment used in testing for the coronavirus and even got a call from the White House seeking kits.

“We are not making the testing kits,” explained Jay Hardy, president of the employee-owned Hardy Diagnostics located on McCoy Lane. “What we do is make collection swabs and the transport medium.”

The swabs, consisting of synthetic fibers on a plastic shaft, are used to take samples of nasopharyngeal and oropharyngeal fluids, which are then placed in the transport medium, which Hardy said is a liquid that keeps the virus alive while it’s delivered to a testing lab.

With a rapidly increasing demand for tests to determine if people are infected with novel coronavirus 2019, which causes coronavirus disease, or COVID-19, the company is being inundated with orders for the collection kits.

“We’re gearing up production and planning on putting in a lot of overtime and working weekends,” Hardy said.

In addition to the Santa Maria headquarters, Hardy Diagnostics also manufactures products at a facility in Ohio, and Hardy said the company hopes the two sites can produce a combined total of 22,000 collection kits per day.