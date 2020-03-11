Coronavirus in Santa Barbara County: Scheduled shows at Chumash Casino Resort will go on as planned

Scheduled shows at the Chumash Casino Resort, including Bonnie Raitt's concert, will go on as planned, according to Director of Public Relations & Chumash Foundation Veronica Sandoval.

County public health officials are recommending that businesses, agencies and health care providers create plans for social distancing to prevent community transmission, should the need arise, but there are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County.

Tribal Chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, Kenneth Kahn, released a statement Wednesday assuring patrons that proactive measures are being taken at the resort and casino property in the Santa Ynez Valley to protect against the virus.

“At the Chumash Casino Resort, the health and safety of our guests and employees is our top priority. We have been monitoring COVID-19 since January and review and implement guidelines as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and will continue to do so," he said.