Coronavirus in Santa Barbara County: School district activities, local events canceled to limit transmission

Local events

The City of Santa Maria has not announced whether the March 28 Open Streets celebration or Downtown Fridays, which begin April 10, will be canceled or postponed.

The 2030 Summit on March 16 hosted by REACH, formerly known as the Hourglass Project, has been postponed. However, the signing of the memorandum of understanding at Vandenberg Air Force Base that same morning will still take place.

As of Wednesday, the California Public Health Department has reported 177 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in California. There are still no confirmed cases in Santa Barbara County, and the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is currently monitoring 14 asymptomatic residents who had recently traveled to China.