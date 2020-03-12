Coronavirus in Santa Barbara County: School district activities, local events canceled to limit transmission

Event organizers and school districts in Santa Barbara County have begun to postpone and cancel upcoming events and activities after an announcement from Gov. Gavin Newsom advising the cancellation of all mass gatherings to prevent community transmission of the coronavirus.
The governor’s announcement states that all public gatherings and events of 250 or more people should be postponed or cancelled at least through the end of March.
A “gathering” is defined in the announcement as any event bringing people together into a single indoor or outdoor space, including auditoriums, stadiums, conference rooms and cafeterias.
Public school districts
Santa Maria Joint Union High School District has canceled all nonessential activities besides instructional classes through the end of March, including field trips, athletic events and practices, dances, professional events and large meetings. All community events held at school facilities will be canceled as well.
The district, which includes Pioneer Valley, Santa Maria, Ernest Righetti and Delta high schools, is instructed along with all other school districts within the Santa Barbara County Education Office to follow the guidelines set forth by the governor's office.
"In response to this morning’s information from Governor Newsom and the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), K-12 districts in Santa Barbara County including the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District are united in their decision to cancel or postpone non-essential travel and events for students and staff through at least the remainder of March," district spokesperson Kenny Klein said.
Hancock College
Allan Hancock College has canceled multiple events, including CTE Junior Day on March 13 and all remaining performances of Julius Caesar at Severson Theatre through March 22 and of the Dance Spectrum Spring 2020 showcase at Marian Theatre through March 15.
Postponed events include the Concert Band performance on March 28 and the Allison Leigh Holt Art Exhibition and Artist Talk organized at the Ann Foxworthy Gallery, scheduled April 2 through May 10. The gallery will be closed through the end of April.
Classes are scheduled to continue as normal.
Local events
The City of Santa Maria has not announced whether the March 28 Open Streets celebration or Downtown Fridays, which begin April 10, will be canceled or postponed.
The 2030 Summit on March 16 hosted by REACH, formerly known as the Hourglass Project, has been postponed. However, the signing of the memorandum of understanding at Vandenberg Air Force Base that same morning will still take place.
As of Wednesday, the California Public Health Department has reported 177 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in California. There are still no confirmed cases in Santa Barbara County, and the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is currently monitoring 14 asymptomatic residents who had recently traveled to China.
According to the county health department, local hospitals and health care professionals can now request tests through state labs, without needing approval from the county health officer, if an individual shows strong symptoms of the virus. Positive results of samples sent in must be reported immediately to the county health department.
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has also created a portal for all coronavirus news and updates in the county.
Series: Impact and reaction to Coronavirus in Santa Barbara County
We are working hard to get answers about the impact and reaction to the coronavirus in Santa Barbara County, this is a collection of those stories. Follow our Facebook page to get the 'Coronavirus Latest,' bringing you news on the fight against the spread of the virus from the around the world. Do you have a question about coronavirus in Santa Barbara County? The Santa Maria Times news staff will work to answer your questions. Post them to our Facebook page, or email MCooley@Leecentralcoastnews.com
If the Central Coast experiences a COVID-19 outbreak, officials with Foodbank of Santa Barbara County expect the need for nutritional assistan…
Coronavirus in Santa Barbara County: School district activities, local events canceled to limit transmision
Event organizers and school districts in Santa Barbara County have begun to postpone and cancel upcoming events and activities after an announ…
In an effort to keep you informed on changes, postponements or cancellations of events on the Central Coast due to coronavirus precautions we …
Though none of the nation's roughly 1,500 coronavirus cases have popped up in Santa Barbara or San Luis Obispo counties, the area's athletic s…
Several Lompoc events called off amid coronavirus concerns, including State of City, Empty Bowls fundraiser
With the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak continuing to grow, several Lompoc-area organizations on Thursday either postponed or canceled upcoming events.
The Buellton Wine & Chili Festival has been postponed until Aug. 30, according to a Facebook post, because of new state guidelines suggest…
The Big West Conference announced on Thursday that all athletic events involving its nine member schools have been suspended indefinitely, eff…
The Lompoc Concert Association announced Thursday that it has canceled its show that had been scheduled for Friday, March 13, due to concerns …
COVID-19 is probably infecting Santa Barbara County residents and has been for about a month, one health care official believes, but no one wh…
Although there have been no reported cases of coronavirus in Santa Barbara County, Lompoc Valley Medical Center officials are making preparati…
While there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Santa Barbara County, local hospitals are being instructed by county and state public…
Coronavirus in Santa Barbara County: Limit 'emotional contagion,' make plans for 'social distancing'
As the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 rises in California, the public panic surrounding the potential arrival of the virus in Santa Bar…
Coronavirus in Santa Barbara County: Airports taking coronavirus precautions as regular travel continues
Despite increasing levels of COVID-19 cases in California, travel has been mainly unaffected at airports in Santa Barbara County, where there …
Amid concerns surrounding the coronavirus, a local blood service provider is encouraging healthy patients to continue donating blood to preven…
Alecture scheduled for this weekend at Lompoc Valley Medical Center has been canceled due to concerns about COVID-19, a hospital spokeswoman a…
This year’s “State of the Base” presentation, held annually at Vandenberg Air Force Base, has been postponed due to concerns surrounding the C…
Coronavirus in Santa Barbara County: Local schools to remain open, despite UCSB's move to 'remote instruction'
While the University of California, Santa Barbara has moved all courses online due to coronavirus concerns, other universities and K-12 school…
In an effort to halt the spread of the coronavirus, local Catholic parishes and schools have established guidelines to limit contact between c…
Scheduled shows at the Chumash Casino Resort, including Bonnie Raitt's concert, will go on as planned, according to Director of Public Relatio…
The Latest: Kansas has 1st virus death, man in nursing home
The Latest: Kansas has 1st virus death, man in nursing home
The Latest: Kansas has 1st virus death, man in nursing home
Fallout from coronavirus reaches from Italy to Wall Street
Americans adjust to new life, hunker down amid coronavirus
The Latest: Oregon to get fraction of protective gear needed
The Latest: Oregon to get fraction of protective gear needed
The Latest: Oregon to get fraction of protective gear needed
Blue Jays Pirates Spring Baseball
Virus Outbreak Baseball
Virus Outbreak Baseball
The Latest: Disneyland closing on Saturday amid virus fears
The Latest: Disneyland closing on Saturday amid virus fears
The Latest: Disneyland closing on Saturday amid virus fears
The Latest: Disneyland closing on Saturday amid virus fears
The Latest: Disneyland closing on Saturday amid virus fears
The Latest: Disneyland closing on Saturday amid virus fears
The Latest: Disneyland closing on Saturday amid virus fears
The Latest: Disneyland closing on Saturday amid virus fears
The Latest: Disneyland closing on Saturday amid virus fears
The Latest: Disneyland closing on Saturday amid virus fears
The Latest: Disneyland closing on Saturday amid virus fears
The Latest: Disneyland closing on Saturday amid virus fears
The Latest: Disneyland closing on Saturday amid virus fears
The Latest: Disneyland closing on Saturday amid virus fears
The Latest: Disneyland closing on Saturday amid virus fears
The Latest: Disneyland closing on Saturday amid virus fears
The Latest: Disneyland closing on Saturday amid virus fears
The Latest: Disneyland closing on Saturday amid virus fears
The Latest: Disneyland closing on Saturday amid virus fears
The Latest: Disneyland closing on Saturday amid virus fears
The Latest: Disneyland closing on Saturday amid virus fears
The Latest: Disneyland closing on Saturday amid virus fears
The Latest: Disneyland closing on Saturday amid virus fears
The Latest: Disneyland closing on Saturday amid virus fears
Virus Outbreak Patients
Photo3
Heartbreak hotel: No Elvis or Route 66 for barred Europeans
The Latest: UK could have up to 10,000 total virus cases
Photo1
Dow plummets again as sell-off over the coronavirus deepens
Dow plummets again as sell-off over the coronavirus deepens
Dow plummets again as sell-off over the coronavirus deepens
Dow plummets again as sell-off over the coronavirus deepens
Dow plummets again as sell-off over the coronavirus deepens
Dow plummets again as sell-off over the coronavirus deepens
Dow plummets again as sell-off over the coronavirus deepens
Dow plummets again as sell-off over the coronavirus deepens
The Latest: All but 3 stocks in S&P 500 lower amid sell-off
Power 5 leagues scrap tournaments, putting NCAAs in doubt
The Latest: In Italy, hospitals overflow with the dead
The Latest: In Italy, hospitals overflow with the dead
The Latest: In Italy, hospitals overflow with the dead
The Latest: In Italy, hospitals overflow with the dead
The Latest: In Italy, hospitals overflow with the dead
The Latest: In Italy, hospitals overflow with the dead
The Latest: In Italy, hospitals overflow with the dead
The Latest: In Italy, hospitals overflow with the dead
The Latest: In Italy, hospitals overflow with the dead
The Latest: In Italy, hospitals overflow with the dead
The Latest: In Italy, hospitals overflow with the dead
The Latest: In Italy, hospitals overflow with the dead
Trading halted on Wall Street after stocks plunge 7% at open
Trading halted on Wall Street after stocks plunge 7% at open
Trading halted on Wall Street after stocks plunge 7% at open
Trading halted on Wall Street after stocks plunge 7% at open
Trading halted on Wall Street after stocks plunge 7% at open
Trading halted on Wall Street after stocks plunge 7% at open
Trading halted on Wall Street after stocks plunge 7% at open
Trading halted on Wall Street after stocks plunge 7% at open
Trading halted on Wall Street after stocks plunge 7% at open
Trading halted on Wall Street after stocks plunge 7% at open
Trading halted on Wall Street after stocks plunge 7% at open
California governor: No large gatherings due to coronavirus
Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.