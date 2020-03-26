Essential services at the Santa Barbara County Probation Department are still being conducted, such as compliance checks, even as staff have indefinitely reduced to a "core" group of personnel amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a spokeswoman said on Monday.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases remains at 18 in Santa Barbara County, with San Luis Obispo County confirming six new cases for a total of 33, public health officials from both counties said at press conferences on Monday.
Santa Barbara County has six new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 24, with a total of 42 cases confirmed in San Luis Obispo County, the county Public Health Departments reported at press conferences Tuesday.
Marian Regional Medical Center has received approval for increased bed units for acute care and potential coronavirus patients, but a bottleneck in county testing needs to be alleviated to better combat the pandemic.