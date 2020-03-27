Coronavirus: Learn more about the spread and impact of COVID-19 with these infographics and maps
- Updated
LOS ANGELES — Pacific Gas & Electric announced Monday it has pleaded guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter related to California…
Five new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Santa Barbara County; 2 Arroyo Grande High School students test positive
- Updated
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has confirmed five new positive cases of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the total to 18.
- Updated
California hired retired state workers and transferred other employees to help process an avalanche of over 1 million unemployment claims amid a surge of job losses from the coronavirus pandemic, the state said Thursday.
- Updated
Residential tenants who may be having trouble paying their rent because of a loss of income due to the response to the coronavirus pandemic got some relief Tuesday with the passage of an urgency ordinance banning evictions — provided they’re located in the unincorporated areas of Santa Barbara County.
- Updated
Food deliveries to senior citizens throughout Santa Barbara County are now available through a partnership between the County Foodbank, the ci…
- Updated
Essential services at the Santa Barbara County Probation Department are still being conducted, such as compliance checks, even as staff have indefinitely reduced to a "core" group of personnel amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a spokeswoman said on Monday.
- Updated
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases remains at 18 in Santa Barbara County, with San Luis Obispo County confirming six new cases for a total of 33, public health officials from both counties said at press conferences on Monday.
- Updated
A man was arrested Saturday on felony charges after an alleged assault in Solvang hospitalized one person with serious injuries, said Santa Barbara County Sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
- Updated
Santa Barbara County has six new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 24, with a total of 42 cases confirmed in San Luis Obispo County, the county Public Health Departments reported at press conferences Tuesday.
- Updated
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed two new coronavirus cases on Wednesday for a total of 26, with San Luis Obispo Cou…