Coronavirus roundup: Basic training airmen arrive at VAFB under new COVID-19 rules

Basic training airmen arrive at VAFB under new COVID-19 rules
Airmen from basic military training arrived at Vandenberg Air Force Base on April 17 from Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas.
Each airman went through a 14-day quarantine process in Texas and was flown to California via a C-17 military transport aircraft.
Typically, U.S. Air Force members leaving training travel on commercial aircraft to get to their technical school locations, including VAFB.
However, under current COVID-19 circumstances, the airmen are flown on military aircraft to designated bases and transported to their tech school locations by bus.
Among those greeting the airmen was Chief Master Sgt. Darryl Hogan, 30th Space Wing command chief.
Corona Family Farms donates strawberry flats to health-care workers
Corona Family Farms in Santa Maria recently donated more than 40 flats of strawberries to demonstrate appreciation for the Dignity Health physicians, nurses and ancillary departments caring for the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dignity Health hospitals include Marian Regional Medical Center and Arroyo Grande Community Hospital.
“Employees of Corona Family Farms wanted to show their appreciation for the health-care staff that are working daily to protect and serve our communities,” said Corona Family Farms owner, Anne Corona. "Our company has been here for generations, and we wanted to recognize these hospitals that have also served the community for years, now more than ever.”
With more than 30 years in agriculture, farming and distributing, Corona Family Farms is operated by a second-generation farming family specializing in strawberries.
Lompoc Food Pantry remains open amid coronavirus pandemic
The Lompoc Food Pantry, which is run by Catholic Charities, has remained open and is continuing to accept clients, but the organization has altered its procedures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among the changes, clients are no longer allowed inside the Food Pantry building and are now being processed at the window near the entrance.
The Food Pantry is located at 325 North Second St. in Lompoc, though the facility also serves clients from Los Alamos, Buellton, Solvang and Santa Ynez. Its operating hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.
The Food Pantry offers a range of services, including food for some 200 clients a day, as well as assistance with utilities and home repairs for qualified clients.
"The Food Pantry management wishes to thank people who have made donations at this difficult time," read a portion of a statement from Food Pantry administrators.
For more information, call the Food Pantry at 805-736-6226.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.