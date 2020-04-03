Coronavirus roundup: C.A.R.E.4Paws increases support for pets

C.A.R.E.4Paws increases support for pets during COVID-19 emergency
C.A.R.E.4Paws is increasing its support for low-income, senior, disabled and homeless Santa Barbara County residents to ensure their animals can stay with them during the coronavirus emergency, said Isabelle Gullo, executive director of the nonprofit organization.
The organization has increased the amount of pet food it provides through its Companion Pet Assistance program, with its Mobile Pet Meals team delivering dog and cat food and cat litter directly to seniors in need countywide, Gullo said.
C.A.R.E.4Paws also delivers food to low-income housing facilities and senior centers with Meals-on-Wheels programs and provides food through its mobile veterinary clinic, which is still offering affordable medical treatment to dogs and cats.
In addition, the organization participates in weekly emergency food distributions, with the Foodbank and Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People and has several Pet Resource Centers set up where pet owners can pick up food and supplies and sign up for critical veterinary care
Those include the Santa Barbara County Animal Services shelter on Foster Road and the Good Samaritan Shelter on West Morrison Avenue, both in Santa Maria, and Bridgehouse on Sweeney Road in Lompoc.
County law enforcement officials have said domestic violence calls have increased since the start of the COVID-19 crisis, and C.A.R.E.4Paws provides temporary fostering and boarding of pets for victims of domestic violence through Safe Haven, in partnership with Domestic Violence Solutions for Santa Barbara County.
For more information about obtaining pet food and supplies, drop-off locations for pet food donations, Mobile Clinic services, Safe Haven care and making financial donations, visit care4paws.org or contact the organization at info@care4paws.org or 805-968-2273.
Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputy tests positive for COVID-19
A Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office deputy assigned to patrol at the Santa Maria Station is recovering at home after testing positive for COVID-19, a sheriff’s spokeswoman said.
The deputy last worked Saturday, began experiencing COVID-19-like symptoms on Sunday and was tested Monday, sheriff’s spokeswoman Raquel Zick said.
She said the deputy was on regular days off while awaiting test results that came back positive Tuesday.
The gender and age of the deputy were not released.
After consulting with the Public Health Department, no one else was isolated as a result of the new case, Zick said.
This marks the sixth Sheriff’s Office employee to test positive for COVID-19.
Santa Maria Area Transit suspends travel fares, limits front-door boarding
Santa Maria Area Transit is waiving fares for all travel on city buses while instructing nondisabled passengers to board through the back of the bus to promote social distancing between bus operators and travelers, Public Transit Services officials announced Wednesday.
Fares normally cost between 75 cents and $2 for adult passengers, with children riding for free.
Passengers with disabilities who require mobility devices or bus ramps will be permitted to enter and exit through the main door, with all other passengers instructed to use the rear door.
"This temporary measure will also aid in promoting social distancing and minimizing close contact with bus operators and passengers in the fare box area," Transit Services Manager Austin O'Dell said.
Last week, SMAT also limited its bus service hours on all eight lines by expanding its weekend schedule to seven days of the week.
Shuttle services now are available by appointment for those requiring early-morning or late-night transportation.
SMAT also is completing daily sanitation of the bus fleet, cleaning high-touch surfaces such as door handles, seat handles, grab bars, fare boxes and driver areas.
San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s Smart911 system has coronavirus feature
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office announced a new feature for its Smart911 system that will improve dispatchers’ ability to assess an individual’s risk for coronavirus infection.
By signing up for Smart911, individuals can help first responders get key information about every person in a family who may need assistance, not only during the coronavirus outbreak but also during any emergency, sheriff’s spokesman Tony Cipolla said.
Last year, the Sheriff's Office began offering the free service that lets individuals create a Smart911 Safety Profile for their household at www.smart911.com or on the Smart911 App.
The profile can provide critical medical information for those who may be at higher risk of developing a COVID-19 illness, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says are older adults and those with a history of chronic medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes, lung disease, respiratory conditions and compromised immune systems.
When an individual calls 911, their Smart911 Safety Profile is automatically displayed, allowing dispatchers to send emergency response teams to the right location with enhanced medical data, Cipolla said.
He said Smart911 is private and secure, only used for emergency responses and only made available to the 911 system during an emergency call.
To sign up, visit www.smart911.com or download the Smart911 app from the Apple Store or Google Play.
