Coronavirus roundup: City erects lighted signs directing social distancing

City erects lighted signs directing social distancing
To remind Santa Marians about the importance of social distancing to slow the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus, the city placed three large lighted digital message boards along Broadway, which doubles as Highway 135.
The signs reading “Practice Social Distancing” and “Social Distance 6 FT” are located on Broadway at Stowell Road, by Battles Road and near Main Street, which is also Highway 166 West, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said.
He added residents can find updates about city services during the COVID-19 crisis at www.cityofsantamaria.org/coronavirus.
Local business owners can find resources at https://santamaria.com/coronavirus-resources.
For more information about coronavirus and COVID-19, the disease it causes, visit www.publichealthsbc.org
For more information, contact van de Kamp at 805-925-0951, ext. 2372.
Santa Barbara County seeks volunteers for coronavirus-related work
Santa Barbara County is looking for people willing to step up to use their wisdom and talents by volunteering for various coronavirus-related projects.
Volunteer assignments will be based on the skills, knowledge and abilities of each individual volunteer and may include supporting emergency shelters, food distribution call centers, alternate medical care sites and other emerging needs, said a spokesman for the Emergency Operations Center.
All volunteers will be subject to a background check and will be required to provide their full name, date of birth, address, driver’s license or California Identification number and Social Security number.
All volunteers not currently employed as a government worker must also be sworn in by an approved disaster service worker appointing authority for the county, which will provide full State Worker’s Compensation coverage, the spokesman said.
Residents can sign up by completing the volunteer registration form on the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department portal at https://publichealthsbc.org/resources/ and emailing the completed form to EOCLogistics@santabarbaraca.gov
Residents can also sign up over the phone by calling the Santa Barbara City Community Emergency Response Team Spontaneous Volunteer Center at 805-564-5782 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Frank Ostini of Hitching Post II taking extensive safety measures with pickup, takeout
As concern about the spread of COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County grows, local restaurateur Frank Ostini of Hitching Post II is taking greater measures of safety into his own hands.
According to a spokeswoman for the restaurant, Frank and Jami Ostini have "pulled out all of the stops to make meal pick ups safe at The Hitching Post 2."
Some extraordinary measures taken by Ostini to ensure safety of his employees and customers, include taking staffers' temperature twice a day and having them log in hand washings.
"And he makes daily changes," said the spokeswoman. "Now everyone is wearing masks and working with physical distance too."
In a video being shot with his personal cellphone, Ostini, wearing a red bandana mask, is seen using hand sanitizer prior to entering his Buellton establishment.
He introduces cooks and servers who are all wearing masks while prepping meal orders ready for pickup.
The 3-minute video presented by Ostini showcases in detail how the restaurant continues to fill online and phoned-in orders, each day, while heightening safety measures.
"We're trying to keep it together and keep ourselves going," Ostini reported.
