Coronavirus roundup: Marian ringing tower bells to honor first responders, others

Marian ringing tower bells to honor first responders, others
The bells in Marian Regional Medical Center’s bell tower are ringing at noon each day to show appreciation for hospital staff, all first responders and others in the community during the coronavirus pandemic.
Ringing the bells recognizes all essential employees, including operational restaurant staff, grocery store employees and the many other individuals who are working to care for local communities, a hospital spokeswoman said.
Sue Anderson, president and CEO of the regional hospital in Santa Maria, said ringing the bells is part of Marian’s “Hurrahs for Heroes” that was recently launched to thank all front-line employees for their dedication during this critical time.
“Our health care teams have done an amazing job of preparing for COVID-19, and we want to take the time to thank them, Andersen said. “In addition, we have partnered with local organizations that can offer daily prayer, a ringing of bells, a moment of pause and well-wishes to anyone that needs an outpouring of support while enduring this pandemic.”
Alzheimer's seminars canceled in Santa Maria, Buellton
According to a spokeswoman for Family Connect Care, all scheduled Alzheimer's informational seminars and support group sessions have been canceled due to social distancing guidelines related to COVID-19.
Both events slated for April 21 at the Buellton Senior Center and April 28 at the Santa Maria Wisdom Center have been canceled and will be rescheduled for a later date.
"We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding during these times and we wish you safety and wellness," the spokeswoman said.
Lauren Mahakian, founder of Family Connect Care is a certified dementia specialist, facilitator and educator affiliated with Alzheimer’s Association Los Angeles, and has been focused on enhancing the quality of life for senior citizens and aiding the memory-impaired for over two decades.
Lompoc transit system rolls back bus service amid coronavirus pandemic
The City of Lompoc Transit (COLT) system has altered its service and routes amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a city spokeswoman.
Effective Monday, April 13, local fixed bus routes serving Lompoc, Vandenberg Village and Mission Hills will be temporarily stopped. COLT service will be converted to a "Dial-A-Ride" on-demand service by appointment, Lompoc spokeswoman Samantha Scroggin announced April 3.
The on-demand and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) services will cost the same per trip as the fixed-route rates, according to the city. Ride passes will also be accepted.
Appointments for the "Dial-A-Ride" on-demand service can be made by calling 805-736-7666.
The Santa Barbara Shuttle that runs once daily on Tuesdays and Thursdays was set to temporarily stop on Tuesday, April 7.
The changes will remain in effect until further notice, according to the city.
The Wine County Express route to Buellton will continue operating on its current schedule.
For more information about the COLT changes, call 805-736-7666 or visit the COLT webpage at www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/public-works/transportation/city-of-lompoc-transit.
