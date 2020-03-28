Coronavirus roundup: Santa Barbara County Jail employee tests positive for COVID-19

Santa Barbara County Jail employee tests positive for COVID-19
A WellPath employee assigned to the Santa Barbara County Jail under contract for inmate medical services tested positive for COVID-19 and was notified along with the Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, a sheriff’s spokeswoman said.
The employee, a resident of Ventura County, began experiencing symptoms associated with COVID-19 on March 21, was tested for the virus and began self-isolation at home, sheriff’s spokeswoman Raquel Zick said.
She said the employee had interacted with some inmates and staff the day before becoming symptomatic but had consistently worn personal protective equipment including goggles, an N95 mask and a gown while at work.
Zick said the potential risk to others in the facility was evaluated and no additional staff or inmates were found to be symptomatic or suggested for self-isolation protocol.
The positive test result is the second COVID-19-related incident at the jail, with the first incident resulting in one civilian employee testing positive and 12 staff being isolated.
Zick said that employee recovered after experiencing mild symptoms and has returned to work after being cleared by Public Health Department officials.
None of the self-isolated employees developed symptoms, and all of them were cleared to return to work, she said, adding that no inmates have tested positive and none are in isolation related to COVID-19.
Spouse of Vandenberg airman first confirmed COVID-19 case on base
The spouse of an airman assigned to Vandenberg Air Force Base has tested positive for COVID-19, the 30th Space Wing public affairs office announced Friday.
The infected person lives in Santa Maria and is undergoing evaluation and treatment following the positive coronavirus test, according to the 30th Space Wing.
"We have our first positive case of COVID-19 at Vandenberg, and my leadership team is monitoring the situation while working closely with Santa Barbara County Public Health [Department] to coordinate prevention and response efforts in the local area," said Col. Anthony Mastalir, 30th Space Wing commander. "The health and safety of our airmen and their families is our top priority."
In response to the positive case, the 30th Space Wing reported it will follow the lead of state and Santa Barbara County health officials and work together to mitigate the spread of the virus.
The news came just a day after the announcement of the first confirmed case of coronavirus in the city of Lompoc.
Chumash to keep casino, hotels closed through April, furlough employees
The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has extended the closure of its properties — Chumash Casino Resort, Hotel Corque, Root 246, Hadsten House and Kitá tasting room — an additional 30 days, a spokesman for the tribe said.
In addition, the tribe will furlough the majority of its workforce in the coming weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic, the spokesman said.
The initial closure began March 15 and was set to extend through the end of this month. Now, the properties will remain closed through April.
“We believe that closing our operations when we did was the right thing to do for the safety and well-being of our team members, guests and the greater community,” said Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman.
“Extending the closure falls in line with the serious measures our local, state and federal agencies have taken to help protect the population and not overwhelm the heroes working in clinics and hospitals throughout the nation.”
Acknowledging that the pandemic has taken a toll on hospitality, tourism, retail and gaming industries across the nation, Kahn said that during the initial shutdown, employees continued to receive compensation.
Now, tribe officials will furlough the majority of its workforce while maintaining health benefits for those employees.
"At this moment, our tribe has faith that the extreme steps our country is taking to fight COVID-19 will save lives, help us get back to normalcy and give our enterprise an opportunity to grow and flourish once again,” he said.
Tribe members will continue to assess a time frame for reopening as they receive new information, he said.
Lucia Mar Unified School District extends school closures through April
Lucia Mar Unified School District campuses will remain closed through the end of April, a district spokesman said Friday afternoon following a special meeting of the board of education for the district serving southern San Luis Obispo County.
That date may be shortened or extended again as the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic change, Lucia Mar spokeswoman Amy Jacobs said.
But she noted that given Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desire to have the shelter-at-home order remain in effect for the entire month of April, “it is unlikely school will resume in normal fashion prior to Monday, May 4.”
Distance learning for all students will continue, and Monday-through-Friday food service will continue for the duration of the closure, Jacobs said.
Lompoc Chamber seeking input on how pandemic is affecting local businesses
The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce is seeking community input, via an online survey, on how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting local business.
The Chamber is requesting that representatives of all Lompoc Valley businesses, nonprofits and organizations fill out the survey located at: https://surveynuts.com/surveys/take?id=196137&c=7443791441NDPF.
Businesses do not need to be a member of the Chamber to complete the survey, as all community input is needed and encouraged, according to staff.
"To effectively assist our community in addressing the impacts of COVID-19, we need to better understand the challenges our local businesses are facing at the ground level," said Amber Wilson, president/CEO of the Lompoc Chamber.
Community partners and organizations are encouraged to share the survey with other members of the Lompoc Valley business community to assist the Chamber in getting a wide range of responses.
The questions in the survey focus on a wide range of impacts. The survey includes multiple-choice questions, as well as spaces to write in unique responses.
A COVID-19 resource page developed by the Lompoc Chamber can be accessed by visiting http://bit.ly/BizResourcesCovid-19.
Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.