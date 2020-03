Coronavirus roundup: Santa Maria Area Transit to limit bus service hours

The public is reminded to maintain social distancing at transit centers and bus stops as well as on buses.

Pismo Pier closes due to social distancing concerns

The city of Pismo Beach has closed the Pismo Pier to the public due to the difficulty of ensuring social distancing among visitors.

The beach will remain open to the public but only for short activities such as walks, with "loitering" on the beach no longer permitted.

Social distancing also will be enforced among those at the beach, city officials said.

In addition, the city also will be changing all city-owned parking lots and meters to one-hour only.

While the public is encouraged to still spend time outside during the shelter-at-home order, social distancing concerns have caused other public areas such as the Pismo Preserve to close over the past week.

Visitors to public areas are encouraged to maintain social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus.

