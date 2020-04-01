Coronavirus roundup: Two more sheriff's deputies test positive for coronavirus

With schools set to remain closed at least through the end of April, LUSD is utilizing tutors through the California Student Opportunity and Access Program, also known as Cal-SOAP, to help the district’s more than 9,700 students keep up with classwork during the widespread shutdowns.

The tutors are Hancock College students. LUSD has used Cal-SOAP to enlist tutors from Hancock College at its school sites since 2014.

“We have been exploring every avenue, along with every resource to provide students with what they need during this transition to digital learning,” LUSD Superintendent Trevor McDonald said. “I am delighted that Cal-SOAP tutors have enthusiastically stepped up to provide support to our kids during these unprecedented times.”

Cal-SOAP tutors will be able to connect with individual students or groups across LUSD by utilizing Zoom, an online video-conferencing tool.

The tutors will be available at every school site from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekdays, according to LUSD.

For more information on how LUSD is dealing with the ongoing coronavirus crisis, visit lusd.org.

