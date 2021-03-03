Coronavirus update: ECMO machine now in use at Marian Regional; SLO County reaches red tier

Marian Regional Medical Center's new extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, or ECMO, machine is now treating patients after being donated by the Mark and Dorothy Smith Family Foundation.

Hospital staff presented the ECMO machine, the only one now available between Los Angeles and San Francisco, to the media on Wednesday. The machine can be used to treat patients with severe coronavirus cases and other life-threatening illnesses.

As of Wednesday, the number of individuals hospitalized in the county is 57, including 19 in the intensive care unit, according to county public health data.

COVID-19 case rates

As cases and hospitalizations drop, Santa Barbara County is drawing closer to needed metrics for the red tier but remains in the most restrictive purple tier for the time being.

As of Tuesday, the county's case rate had dropped from 16.9 to 13 per 100,000, according to state metrics.

However, youth and adult recreational sports now are permitted to resume in the county, under new state guidelines allowing contact and no-contact sports in counties with a case rate of 14 per 100,000 people.