Cottage Health honored four area doctors, including Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital physician Dr. Edward Bentley with a 2022 Physicians of the Year award.
The award recognizes physicians on the medical staff for exemplary performance based on four criteria: dedication to the profession and patients, respect and courtesy, collaborative practices, and efficient use of resources.
According to Dr. Ed Wroblewski, vice president of Medical Affairs and chief medical officer at Cottage Health, nominations each year are submitted to the Physicians Reward and Recognition Team by staff who work closely with the physicians.
“All four physicians honored have earned high praise for the care and respect they give to patients and colleagues," Wroblewski said. "They always strive to collaborate with staff to do what’s best for the patient.”
Recipients of the Cottage Health Physicians of the Year Awards for 2022 include Bentley, a doctor of internal medicine/gastroenterology, appointed in 1986; Dr. Gary Blum, radiology, Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, appointed 1995; Dr. Rohit Sharma, surgery/critical care, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, appointed 2016; and Dr. Steven Yao, Emergency Medicine, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, appointed 2001.