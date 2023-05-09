Volunteers were recently honored by Cottage Health for donating close to 95,000 hours of service at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital and Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital over the past year.
Cottage also awarded five academic scholarships to Santa Ynez Valley High School students who plan to pursue their dreams of careers in healthcare. The recipients — Gabriel Rodriguez, Chase Sylvia, Diana Corona, Allison Linane and Jazmin Gonzalez Salinas — each received at $3,000 scholarship.
After a three-year pause during the pandemic, members of the community once again gathered in-person for the Cottage Health Volunteer Awards Luncheon in April at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort.
Ron Werft, president & CEO of Cottage Health, praised the vital work of volunteers during the awards luncheon with 150 volunteers in attendance.
“As volunteers, you have chosen to generously share your gifts, and we are all better because of you,” said Werft. “Your service is seen through every area of Cottage Health, and you are truly part of the care team.”
Special recognition and a lifetime recognition award were presented to Toni Straka for her 62 years and 15,578 hours of volunteer service at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Cottage volunteers serve across nearly every department, including Emergency, Surgery, Intensive Care, Physical Therapy, Orthopedics and Wound Care.
"Being at Cottage is a highlight of my week," Straka said. "I look forward to meeting and working with wonderful people. Whether it is an easy day or one with many challenges, my goal is to leave with a smile on my face to mirror the smile of others."