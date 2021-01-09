You have permission to edit this article.
Cottage Residential Center offers help for alcohol, drug addictions during pandemic
Counselor emphasizes need for support in recovery

Nan Schooley, primary counselor at Cottage Residential Center, emphasized that help is available to those struggling with addiction, even in the middle of a pandemic.

 Photo Contributed, Courtesy of Cottage Health

Cottage Residential Center, which specializes in the treatment of alcohol and drug addiction, continues to offer clients a place to begin the journey to recovery — especially during the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis.

“Addiction breeds in isolation, and it's important for people to have the support needed for recovery,” said Nan Schooley, primary counselor at the center.

Denny Rea, lead case manager at the care center, said that in stressful times, such as with the pandemic, the threat to sobriety increases.

"It's important to have support," Rea said. "Substance use disorder is a progressive disease. It will keep getting worse if you don’t reach out for help.”

Rea and Schooley, who are both in recovery, emphasize that help is available to those struggling with addiction, even in the middle of a pandemic.

“No one has to struggle alone,” Schooley noted. 

Treatment for medically supervised adults 18 years and older includes tools for relapse prevention, stress management, coping skills development and continuing recovery planning.

Cottage Residential Center offers confidential conversation and assessment at 805-569-7422. 

A counselor is available by phone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Lisa André covers lifestyles and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record. 

