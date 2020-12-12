You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cottage Urgent Care Centers offering free flu vaccinations
0 comments

Cottage Urgent Care Centers offering free flu vaccinations

  • 0

Free flu vaccinations are available at Cottage Urgent Care Center locations for those age 6 months and older, although the high-dose vaccine will not be available, a Cottage Health spokesman said.

Walk-ins are welcome, but online advance registration is recommended, the spokesman said.

A Cottage Urgent Care Center is located at 1846 N. Broadway, Suite A, in Santa Maria and can be reached by calling 805-361-4279.

Cottage also plans to open an Urgent Care Center on Tuesday at 328 McMurray Road, Suite 102, in Buellton. The center’s phone number will be 805-693-4017.

COVID-19 safety precautions will be in effect, and all attendees must wear a mask to receive a vaccine, the spokesman said.

To make a reservation at an Urgent Care Center, visit www.cottagehealth.org/flushot.

Cottage Urgent Care Centers provide walk-in treatment of minor injuries and illnesses from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. 365 days a year, the spokesman said. For more information on locations, visit www.cottagehealth.org/urgentcare.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News