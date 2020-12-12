Cottage Urgent Care Centers offering free flu vaccinations

Free flu vaccinations are available at Cottage Urgent Care Center locations for those age 6 months and older, although the high-dose vaccine will not be available, a Cottage Health spokesman said.
Walk-ins are welcome, but online advance registration is recommended, the spokesman said.
A Cottage Urgent Care Center is located at 1846 N. Broadway, Suite A, in Santa Maria and can be reached by calling 805-361-4279.
Cottage also plans to open an Urgent Care Center on Tuesday at 328 McMurray Road, Suite 102, in Buellton. The center’s phone number will be 805-693-4017.
COVID-19 safety precautions will be in effect, and all attendees must wear a mask to receive a vaccine, the spokesman said.
To make a reservation at an Urgent Care Center, visit www.cottagehealth.org/flushot.
Cottage Urgent Care Centers provide walk-in treatment of minor injuries and illnesses from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. 365 days a year, the spokesman said. For more information on locations, visit www.cottagehealth.org/urgentcare.
