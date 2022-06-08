Central Coast Cottage Urgent Care locations now are offering a reduced rate on physical exams for students in preparation for next year's sports seasons that typically call for a complete health clearance.
To help students meet the requirement, Cottage Urgent Care in Buellton, Santa Maria and Goleta are offering $35 exams. Of the 12 total participating clinic locations, San Luis Obispo, Ventura, Oxnard and Camarillo are included.
Board-certified nurse practitioners and physician assistants will examine joints and reflexes, review student medical history and note any recent health changes and concerns.
A precautionary check for Type 1 diabetes also will be conducted as symptoms associated can seem normal and harmless for athletes engaged in rigorous training, according to clinicians. Symptoms of Type 1 diabetes include being overly thirsty, hungry and tired.
Cottage Urgent Care locations are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 365 days a year. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome.
For appointments and more information, visit cottagehealth.org/urgentcare.