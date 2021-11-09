Solvang City Council members dipped their toe in the electric bike pool Monday evening as they discussed the potential for an e-bike sharing program to serve residents, workers and visitors alike.

The issue will likely be discussed further as Solvang continues forging through its general plan update over the coming year.

“I’ve talked to a lot of people about this, and there’s a lot of comments that say it’s good for the economics, it’s good for your health and it’s good for the environment. If you’re not driving a car, you’re not putting stuff in the air. It’s good for your health ’cause you’re pedaling,” Councilman Mark Infanti said.

Infanti brought up the idea along with a variety of potential problems he discovered through his own research. While it could be designed to relieve parking and motorized traffic impacts on the city, such a program would require additional infrastructure such as bike paths or bike lanes, reconsideration of sidewalks to include space for bike charging stations, and may compete with existing businesses that already provide bike rentals.

“I don’t know that this is a good fit for the city, but I wanted to present it to everybody ’cause I kind of like the idea,” Infanti said.

Ideas broached included providing employee parking on the outlying areas of the city where they could grab a shared e-bike and pedal into the city center. Such a design could free up downtown parking for visitors and customers.

Infanti said the program also could be a fun additional activity for tourists and had the potential to provide advertising for local businesses which sponsor the program.

He looked at several cities that have implemented such programs including Santa Barbara, which has 140 e-bikes and 283 parking/charging stations throughout the city center.

Larger cities implement the program at no cost with the e-bike rental companies reaping all proceeds. Solvang, Infanti said, is not large enough to meet the ridership demand that could cover all costs, let alone drive profits so one quoted cost was $114,000 to establish the program and $48,000 annually to maintain it.

The program could prove competition for the city’s existing alternative transportation programs including the horse-drawn carriages, electric trolley and pedi-cabs. Even so, Councilwoman Claudia Orona, whose family owns the carriage and trolley operations licensed by the city, expressed interest in such a program.

An avid cyclist, Orona first rode an e-bike through a shuttle loaner program between camps at Black Rock City.

“They’re a great alternative for going from Point A to Point B. They’re a completely different experience. They’re a lot of fun,” she said.

Like Infanti and Mayor Charlie Uhrig, Orona said she would like to see the city address a variety of ongoing issues that could be exacerbated by an influx of e-bikes. They included: infrastructure upgrades for sidewalks; bike lanes and bike paths; and researching and addressing the impact such a program could have on the city’s law enforcement services.

Orona requested the city survey downtown workers to see if they’d be interested in using such a program before looking further into facilitating it.

Orona, Uhrig and Solvang Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tracy Beard all urged the city to approach existing bike shops and other businesses that already provide rentals before considering an out-of-town business.

“I think, before we move forward as a city, I’d like to look at the private sector, at what they’re doing, before we move forward on that,” Beard said.

In other action, council members:

— Approved, over protest by Beard, the Tourism Advisory Committee’s recommendation to extend the city’s marketing contract with IDK/Cogs & Marvel through June 30, 2022, at a cost of $300,000.

— Unanimously voted to join the Broadband Alliance of Santa Barbara County in developing and implementing a broadband strategic plan. The plan will identify where the needs are, then cities will be approached to address those needs. Funding could come from a portion of the $65 billion in federal funding recently approved and $6 billion in state funding designated for such programs. The partnership includes Santa Barbara County Association of Governments, Santa Barbara County, Buellton, Carpinteria, Goleta, Guadalupe, Lompoc, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and Solvang.

— Reminded community members that the city is in a Stage 2 drought warning and residents have been mandated to reduce water consumption by 20% over the same period last year. Penalties are now being charged via monthly water bills.