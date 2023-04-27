Community members are invited to participate in an annual golf, tennis and pickleball fundraiser that will help residents battling cancer.

The Santa Maria Country Club Women’s Division will host its annual tournament on Tuesday, May 9.

Members of the community, both women and men, are invited to register for the tournament. The event’s net proceeds from entry fees and community donations will go to supporting the Mission Hope Cancer Center’s patient assistance fund, benefiting local cancer patients.

Dottie Lyons, the event organizer and a cancer survivor, emphasized that all of the money that is given to Mission Hope stays local, helping patients by covering basic living necessities and providing support.

“If we have a patient that doesn’t have a car to drive into the center, a car goes out for that person to come in for that treatment,” Lyons said, describing some of the benefits of the group's work.

“If a person can’t afford to pay their rent, pay a telephone bill or a power bill, they help them with that," Lyons said. "That’s what this is all about, we want to help our local people. We don’t send it to LA, we don’t send it anywhere, we keep it right here.”

Last year, Lyons said, the group was able to donate about $15,000 to Mission Hope from the one-day event and they’re hoping to raise even more this year.

“My expectations are set really high and we are hoping to be sold out on golf soon, we are already pretty close on tennis and pickleball,” said Lyons. “We’re hoping for 200 people for the luncheon and I mean that will be sold out, so we are really hoping for a big return of the money to Mission Hope.”

Registered tournament participants will compete in golf, tennis or pickleball. Following the tournament, a luncheon will take place where top-performing participants will be honored, a special breast cancer patient testimonial will be shared and Mission Hope Cancer Center’s breast surgical oncologist, Dr. Colleen O’Kelly Priddy, will address attendees.

Prices for participants vary. The luncheon is $75 per person. The cost to play in the tournament and lunch is $125 per person and to sponsor a sign at the clubhouse's front driveway the cost is $100 each. Golfers can compete in a 10-hole stroke tournament at 9 a.m. There will be a 36-player tennis tournament and a 32-player pickleball tournament, all starting at 9 a.m.

Lyons says the tournament will be a “beautiful and wonderful day” and that O’Kelly Priddy was her surgeon when she battled through breast cancer treatment.

“We put signs there on that driveway and they’re in memory of these wonderful people that we have all lost,” said Lyons. “I lost my husband nine years ago, and my favorite brother. I have memory signs for those two boys and it’s just such a wonderful thing to drive through there and read all of the signage of beautiful, wonderful people that we’ve lost through the years.”

For information on how to donate if unable to attend or how to purchase a memory or in-honor sign, call or email Lyons at (805) 922-7276 or mrslandkids@comcast.net

All tournament and luncheon reservations must be received by May 2 and orders for a sign must be received by May 1.