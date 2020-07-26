Country Oaks Care Center cleared by county after COVID-19 outbreak; other investigations continue

"The staff has been great at accepting changes we’ve had to make, now that we know we’re back to where we were before the outbreak," Henning said. "We had to change some cleaning routines, to make sure everything is sanitized multiple times per day. Especially high touch areas like door knobs, time clocks ... some things you don't ever think about."

Henning said the facility had a stringent protocol for testing and screening everyone in the building, even before the outbreak. Staff members were screened every day beginning in March, and by May, residents were having their temperatures checked three times per day, he said.

Despite the precautions and reminders to staff to limit their exposure outside of work, on May 29 the first resident was hospitalized after her fever spiked, she was confirmed for the virus that weekend and later died.

By the following Tuesday, everyone in the facility had been tested, with several receiving positive results.

"That’s when we made preparations for dealing with this," Henning said. "We started designating a part of the building for quarantine, and had to separate a bunch of the rooms to deal with that whole situation. We had to have a separate entrance, a separate break room ... It was a big ordeal."

Some of the residents and staff eventually confirmed for the virus were asymptomatic, making it hard to identify how the outbreak began, he said.

"A bunch came back positive, although not all residents and not all employees had symptoms," he said. "This virus is so hard, because so many people are asymptomatic but have it, and you don't know."