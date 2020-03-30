You are the owner of this article.
County Animal Services sees increase in pet adoptions, fosters since COVID-19 outbreak
Santa Barbara County Animal Services is reporting a surge in pet adoptions and fosters at its three shelters in the days since coronavirus precautions were implemented in the county. 

The Animal Services department elected to remain open with limited services and appointment-only visits, even as other shelters, such as the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society, chose to cease all adoption services and shelter visits following the statewide shelter-at-home order. 

Department operations manager Esteban Rodriguez said the levels of adoptions, fosterings and transfers to adoption partners have been exceptional considering limited capacity for visitors at its Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Barbara sites. 

"We are happy to say 130 adoptable animals left our shelters since March 16 when we ramped up our efforts to reduce our population and make space — 36 transfers to adoption partners, 47 adoptions and 47 animals to foster,"  Rodriguez said. 

The surge of animals leaving the shelters over the 10-day period was made possible by the hard work of foster coordinators and shelter staff, Rodriguez added. 

"This team effort has made an incredible impact on our shelters and in the lives of so many animals already," Rodriguez said. 

Those interested in adopting or fostering are encouraged to view adoptable animals on the county pet search.

From there, appointments can be made over phone to interact with certain animals at the three county shelters, Rodriguez said. 

County shelters can be reached at the following phone numbers:

  • Santa Maria: 805-934-6119
  • Lompoc: 805-737-7755
  • Santa Barbara: 805-681-5285

Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.

