Santa Barbara County is urging residents to take the California Digital Equity survey before June 30 for the state to gain federal funding for internet access.
Over the next few months, the California Department of Technology will be leveraging a federal planning grant to develop a state Digital Equity Plan, county spokeswoman Kelsey Gerckens Buttitta said.
When completed, the plan has the ability to deliver hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding to California for affordable, high-speed internet access, as well as developing tools needed to participate in the digital economy.
"To produce a Digital Equity Plan that works for all Californians, we need our community members to take the California Digital Equity Survey by June 30," Gerckens Buttitta said.
The survey results will help determine how much federal funding will be allocated to California, she added.
“The more input and feedback we receive from our residents, the better tools and resources we will have for bringing reliable internet, computers and the skills to use them to our local communities that need it most," said Chair of the Board of Supervisors, Das Williams. "I encourage you to fill out the survey and if you are a service provider that works with people with limited internet access, please help them fill out this survey."
The county urges English language learners, veterans, immigrants, adults over 60 years old, people who live in rural areas, individuals with disabilities, minorities and those living at or below the federal poverty level to fill out the survey.
The survey is available in 13 languages and is mobile friendly.
The California Digital Equity Online Survey can be found here: bit.ly/CADigitalEquitySurvey