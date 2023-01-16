The Santa Barbara County Education Office will host its first "Education Spotlight," a series of community conversations on issues impacting children and youth in Santa Barbara County, on Thursday.
The spotlight episode will will focus on the opioid and fentanyl crisis that has led to increased rates of adolescent addiction, poisoning and accidental overdose deaths.
The event will take place Thursday, Jan. 19, from 5-6:30 p.m. via Zoom Webinar, with interpretations in Spanish, Mixteco and ASL, and via YouTube Livestream.
A moderated panel discussion will spotlight perspectives from schools, county Behavioral Wellness, law enforcement and the medical community along with presentations on countywide statistics, facts vs. myths, a Q&A and resources for schools and families related to this ongoing crisis and dangerous trend.
Visit sbceo.org/edspotlight for registration information and to submit a question or comment in advance of the event.