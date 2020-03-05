County health department tracking asymptomatic travelers amid coronavirus concerns

Santa Barbara County's Public Health Department is monitoring travelers at risk for COVID-19 and establishing health regulations at places of travel following the first death in California from the virus on Wednesday.
While the county has no confirmed cases of the coronavirus, five asymptomatic travelers who have recently been to China, where the virus originally broke out in Wuhan City, are being monitored for symptoms, according to Jackie Ruiz, a spokesperson for the county Public Health Department.
According to Ruiz, the travelers have not tested positive for the virus, but are instructed to stay in their homes and keep in touch with the department by reporting their temperature twice a day and tracking symptoms.
"These persons are under self-isolation, not under quarantine, and are asked to check in with the Public Health Department on their health status," Ruiz said.
If no symptoms develop during the 14-day monitoring period, they are no longer considered a potential risk. According to Ruiz, more than 10 other people have been monitored by the county and filtered through after showing no symptoms.
"If someone were to develop symptoms, we would arrange with them to receive the appropriate medical care, which could include testing," Ruiz said.
On Feb. 28, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sent testing kits for 1,200 people to 11 laboratories throughout the state, according to the California Department of Public Health.
"The availability to test at California's public health laboratories is a significant step forward in our ability to respond rapidly to this evolving situation," said Dr. Sonia Angell, director of the California Department of Public Health and state health officer. "As we face the likelihood of community transmission here in California, having this resource where we need it, is essential to better inform public health response and protect our communities."
On Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a California state of emergency prompted by the 53 confirmed cases in the state and one confirmed death, a 71-year old man in Placer County who died on Wednesday.
Cruise ship concerns
Officials believe that the Placer County man who died from the virus contracted it on a Feb. 11-21 Grand Princess cruise traveling between San Francisco and Mexico. The ship was redirected and is now ported near San Francisco, where test kits are being flown to passengers on board.
A separate Grand Princess cruise is scheduled to port in Santa Barbara Harbor on March 24, but the cruise may be cancelled.
"There is no confirmation it would be cancelled at this time. One thing we can say for sure, is we are not going to accept any ship that has crew or passengers who have tested positive," Ruiz said.
Ruiz also emphasized that the Grand Princess ship being held near San Francisco will not be coming to Santa Barbara, something community members have expressed concerns about.
Scrambling to keep the coronavirus at bay, officials ordered a cruise ship with about 3,500 people aboard to stay back from the California coast Thursday until passengers and crew can be tested, after a traveler from its previous voyage died of the disease and at least two others became infected.
In the meantime, the county Public Health Department has announced regulations for cruise ships porting in Santa Barbara Harbor to prevent the spread of the virus.
The regulations include plans to screen all passengers and crew on ships to Santa Barbara County and deny offboarding to passengers or crew exhibiting symptoms or who have recently traveled to countries of concern.
According to the CDC, countries of concern include China, Japan, Iran and Italy.
Airline procedures
The CDC has also released interim guidelines for airlines detailing how to recognize virus symptoms and maintain cleanliness on planes.
They include training airline staff to recognize signs of the virus and thoroughly cleaning seats, bathrooms, and overhead and table surfaces on the airplane, especially if staff suspect someone with symptoms has been on board.
In the case that symptoms are noted on a commercial flight, staff are instructed to contact the CDC as soon as possible.
Psychological health
The Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness has offered suggestions for those feeling acute stress about the spread of COVID-19.
"With the daily rising number of COVID-19 cases in the United States and the potential for a pandemic, it is imperative that we be aware, and make others aware, of the psychological or mental health implications to this public health crisis. Not only is it important to prevent panic from a psychological perspective, but also because panic can interrupt necessary containment and treatment efforts," the statement said.
Department spokesperson Suzanne Grimmesey recommended communicating accurate information about the virus, combating efforts to link the virus to marginalized groups, and seeking counseling services if support is needed.
Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.