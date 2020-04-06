You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
County K-12 Catholic schools to continue distance learning, hope to reopen before end of year
0 comments
top story

County K-12 Catholic schools to continue distance learning, hope to reopen before end of year

Catholic K-12 schools in Santa Barbara County will continue distance learning and will not resume in-person instruction April 20 upon new direction from the Archdiocese of Los Angeles. 

While acknowledging the need for extended closures, Paul Escala, the superintendent for Los Angeles, Santa Barbara and Ventura Catholic schools, said Friday that the Archdiocese still hopes to reopen campuses before the end of the academic year. 

+56 Central Coast Restaurant Guide: Hours, menus and services offered by area restaurants and bars

“We must acknowledge the reality of this public health emergency — we do not know if we will return to campus before the end of the school year and preparing for this outcome is now essential. While it remains our hope to return to campus as soon as possible, the health and safety of our students and educators is our top priority,” Escala said.

The Santa Barbara Office of Education, on the other hand, has decisively stated that public K-12 schools will not be opening for the remainder of the academic year.

Local schools including St. Mary of the Assumption, St. Louis de Montfort and St. Joseph will all continue distance learning for the time being. 

St. Joseph High School in Orcutt sent a message to families Friday informing them of extended closures and expressing hope for the school to reopen in May or June.

"I know that much is uncertain at this time, but I am proud that Mr. Escala has chosen to wait-and-see what the public health situation will be in late May rather than committing to closure for the rest of year at this juncture. We will all come back to campus when it is safe; right now we aren’t sure if that will be in May," said Erinn Dougherty, St. Joseph principal.

Since beginning distance learning on March 17, Dougherty said teachers have maintained the school's goal of academic rigor in their online lessons. 

She added that St. Joseph is also committed to rescheduling all senior events to ensure the class of 2020 will be able to participate in traditions including prom, graduation, senior brunch, awards ceremonies and baccalaureate.

Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Santa Maria City Reporter

Originally from the Pacific Northwest, Laura Place covers city government, policy and elections in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara County. Follow her on Twitter @itslaurasplace

Related to this story

Most Popular

Santa Maria Fairpark announces new festival set for October
Local

Santa Maria Fairpark announces new festival set for October

  • Updated

“It’s a tough time everywhere right now, and we wanted to give people something positive to look forward to,” Richard Persons, chief executive officer for the Fairpark said. “We’ve secured a carnival and set the date for a new festival in the fall, to take place the weekend of Oct. 23 through 25.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News