County Lines: Marian Regional Medical Center modifies COVID-19 visitor policy, Lompoc Suspect identified in stand-off, Copenhagen Drive closed to vehicular traffic

SANTA MARIA
Marian Regional Medical Center modifies COVID-19 visitor policy
Marian Regional Medical Center has modified its visitor policy to allow for one visitor at a time per patient, with screening and other COVID-19 precautions still in place.
Spokeswoman Sara San Juan said the changes were made after receiving updated guidelines from the Santa Barbara County Public Department.
Visiting hours are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with accommodations given for special circumstances, and all visitors must be 16 years or older.
One visitor at a time per patient will be widely required, but multiple visitors at a time for one patient may be permitted for special circumstances, San Juan said.
One labor or delivery care partner will continue to be permitted at the hospital for those giving birth.
Visitors will be screened at the main entrance to the hospital via temperature check, and masks are required at all time.
Those showing any symptoms of respiratory illness including fever, cough or sore throat are asked to refrain from visiting until they have been symptom-free for 48 hours.
Hospital staff are also offering electronic communication, such as video chatting, in place of in-person visitations.
All hospital-run workshops, classes, support groups and seminars will continue electronically for the near future.
SOLVANG
Copenhagen Drive closed to vehicular traffic
Effective Friday, June 5, one of downtown Solvang's main thoroughfares, Copenhagen Drive, will be closing to vehicular traffic in sections, according to an announcement by the City of Solvang.
With the exception of intersecting cross-streets like First Street, which will remain open to traffic for local access, Copenhagen Drive will be closed to vehicles and opened to foot traffic from Alisal Road to the east, to Second Street to the west.
Closed sections of Copenhagen Drive will sport park-like greenery and strings of lights, and will feature parklets that allow for additional outdoor seating and dining areas.
According to the City, the temporary street closure comes with support from Solvang’s new Marketing & Tourism Steering Committee, aiming to assist local business while maintaining social distancing guidelines, which aim to stop the spread of COVID-19.
“We’re leaving the space in front of most retail open, so storefronts will now have the option of moving some of their merchandise outside to allow for open-air browsing and shopping," explained Scott Shuemake, President of IDK Events, Solvang’s tourism marketing and events contractor. "The string lights add a sense of intimacy and warmth, which accompanies the general feeling that fresh air provides a safer environment for locals and visitors to enjoy Solvang’s downtown district."
The Copenhagen Drive traffic closures are scheduled to remain in effect until at least July 4, pending any further changes in social distancing guidelines, and public response to the concept, the City stated.
Questions can be submitted to City of Solvang at CityHall@CityofSolvang.com. Additional information will also be posted to SolvangResources.com.
LOMPOC
Suspect identified in stand-off
Lompoc Police on Thursday identified the suspect allegedly involved in a domestic violence incident that led to a five-hour standoff with SWAT team members on North C Street Wednesday as Dandre Kenyon Jordan, 27, of Lompoc.
Officers responded to a domestic violence 911 call shortly before 11:45 a.m. in the 200 block of North C Street, where Jordan was still inside a residence with the victim, according to Lompoc Police Sgt. Bryan Dillard.
Jordan was allegedly wanted in connection with multiple violent criminal investigations over the past several months, which revealed he was in possession of a handgun and had made statements that he would resist arrest if approached by police.
This information prompted officers to establish a perimeter around the residence and issue a shelter-in-place order to nearby residents, who evacuated their homes, Dillard said.
After attempts to call Jordan out of the home for the next five hours without success, Lompoc Police and Santa Barbara County Sheriff's SWAT team members launched chemical munitions into the home before entering the residence, where Jordan was found hiding in the attic.
Negotiations to get Jordan to surrender continued, although they also failed and the SWAT team launched more chemical munitions into the attic, after which Jordan surrendered shortly after 5:30 p.m., Dillard said.
No injuries resulted from the standoff and Jordan was booked at the Lompoc Jail for outstanding warrants and on suspicion of nine domestic violence-related charges, including robbery, damaging a communications device to prevent help and child endangerment.
