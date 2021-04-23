County Lines: New vaccine appointments available via MyTurn

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
New vaccine appointments available via MyTurn
Several COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available for Santa Barbara County residents ages 18 and older at various locations via the state's third-party MyTurn system.
While community vaccination opportunities were previously listed on the publichealthsbc.org/vaccine, they now must be accessed through MyTurn.
Appointments are currently available April 28 at Hancock College in Santa Maria and April 27 at the Santa Barbara Hilton from 9:30 to 4:15 p.m. both days.
To sign up for appointments at those sites, residents can visit myturn.ca.gov and enter their ZIP code or other ZIP codes in the county.
Not all providers offering appointments are currently listed on MyTurn at this time. The website provides links to some local clinics and pharmacies within the county offering appointments, but residents will be taken to the website of the provider to schedule the appointment.
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 42 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths from the illness on Thursday.
According to Santa Barbara County public health data, 33,994 total cases have been reported in the county and 154 cases remain active.
As of Thursday, 12 county residents are hospitalized for COVID-19, including three individuals in the intensive care unit, according to county data.
The two additional deaths were of a Lompoc resident and a Santa Barbara resident, according to county data. Confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the county now total 447.
SOLVANG
Rancheros Visitadores' ride postponed until October
The Rancheros Visitadores have postponed their annual ride into Solvang, making it the second consecutive year in its 91-year history that a sea of cowboys clad in pink won't journey on horseback in the springtime.
Unlike last years' event, which was canceled due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 ride will be delayed until October and will not include a gathering at Old Mission Santa Inés, according to Lori Willis, Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara executive director.
Willis noted that further details will be announced later.
Traditionally, the 60-mile ride into Solvang along Alisal Road to Old Mission Santa Inés brings more than 750 cowboys adorned in pink — for Breast Cancer Awareness — on horseback and in horse-drawn carriages from 37 states and six countries.
The annual event has for the past nine years raised funds to help support critical breast cancer programs at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center that, according to Willis, has raised $1.26 million as of April 2020.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Earth Day forum focus on ‘climate emergency’
Community Environmental Council has partnered with the League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara to host an Earth Day virtual forum titled “Our Climate Emergency: Farming and Nature-Based Resilience” at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Some of the questions the forum will look at and attempt to answer are:
• What is the history of ecological land stewardship in this region?
• How can our agricultural and natural lands build climate resilience?
• How can our region’s land draw down carbon and improve our carbon and water cycles?
• What are the barriers to achieving the pace and scale necessary for ecological land stewardship?
Allegra Roth, Food and Climate Program manager for the Community Environmental Council, will moderate the panel that will include Julie Tumamait-Stenslie, a Chumash elder and storyteller and a member of the Native American Heritage Commission and the Santa Clara River Conservancy board.
Other panelists include Tessa Salzman, a field organizer for California Climate and Agriculture Network; Minnie Ringland, a graduate student at the Bren School of Environmental Science & Management at UCSB; and Blake Stok, senior program and partnership manager for seafood at Fair Trade USA.
Real-time Spanish translation will be provided.
To register for and obtain information on joining the one-hour Zoom forum, visit https://my.lwv.org/california/santa-barbara.
SANTA YNEZ VALLEY
SYV Marriott holding job fair to hire workers
Santa Ynez Valley Marriott will hold a job fair to hire new workers from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the hotel located at 555 McMurray Road in Buellton, an announcement from the Marriott said.
The Marriott is looking for a barista, servers, a buser/food runner, a dish washer, a front desk person, a hotel maintenance engineer, a housekeeping supervisor, a line cook, a room attendant and a sales event supervisor.
Applicants are asked to bring their resumes, photo IDs and Social Security cards and be ready to be interviewed.
Those who are interviewed will receive a free slice of pizza and a drink, the announcement said.
Employee benefits include a $25 gas card issued on the first day of work, free Starbucks beverages on the first day of work, a 25% discount on employees’ cellphone plans, room discounts when traveling and a free lunch on work days.
For more information, call the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott at 805-688-1000.
