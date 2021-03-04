County Lines: Sex charges upheld against 2 sheriff's custody employees

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Sex charges upheld against 2 sheriff's custody employees
A Superior Court judge upheld charges last month against two Santa Barbara County sheriff’s custody employees accused of sexually assaulting female inmates inside, and outside, of the Main Jail in 2018.
Gabriel Castro, 48, of Ventura and Salvador Vargas, 35, of Santa Maria appeared before Judge James Herman during separate preliminary hearings on Feb. 17 and Feb. 24, respectively, in Santa Barbara, according to court records.
Herman upheld a count of sexual penetration by a foreign object against Castro, a count of forcible oral copulation against Vargas and one count each of sexual activity in a detention facility against both men.
The rulings mean the charges merited sufficient probable cause, although they do not indicate guilt. Both men have pleaded not guilty to all charges in the cases that now can proceed to trial.
Vargas and Castro were arrested Feb. 21 following an 18-month investigation that started in August 2018, according to sheriff’s spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Castro is a custody deputy who has worked at the jail since 2002 and Vargas, a jail discharge planner, was hired in April 2018, according to court documents.
Several female inmates accused both men of sexual abuse in several incidents that occurred inside of the jail and during transport between July and August 2018.
Castro and Vargas are scheduled to appear for arraignments on information at 8:30 a.m. on March 5 and March 19, respectively, in Department 12 of Superior Court in Santa Barbara.
SANTA YNEZ VALLEY
Clean Team will continue clearing roadways this month
The Santa Ynez Valley Clean Team will continue to meet on Saturdays through the month of March, cleaning various stretches of roadways for an hour, starting at 8 a.m. Adult volunteers are invited to join.
Additional cleanup dates are as follows:
- March 6: Foxen Canyon Road, meet at Demetria Winery;
- March 13: Drum Canyon Road, meet at the flagpole in Los Alamos;
- March 20: a double-header at Ballard Canyon Road, meet in Los Olivos at the junction of Highway 154 and Ballard Canyon Road;
- March 27: Armour Ranch Road heading toward Route 246; meet at the junction of Highway 154 and Armour Ranch Road, close to the bridge over the river.
The Clean Team supplies the bags, gloves and pickers.
Additional dates will be announced.
For more information, contact group organizer Bill Connell at wconnell@connellandersen.com
