County Lines: Todd Tuggle appointed as fire chief following Champion retirement

Todd Tuggle appointed as fire chief following Champion retirement
Todd Tuggle has been appointed to serve as Santa Maria's interim fire chief, filling the role Leonard Champion will leave upon his retirement Thursday.
City Manager Jason Stilwell made the appointment that will take effect Saturday, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
Joining the Santa Maria Fire Department in February as the city's first deputy fire chief in 10 years, Tuggle previously served 17 years in the Fresno Fire Department, holding the title of battalion chief at the end of his tenure.
The interim chief will oversee the department's 75 personnel and five community fire stations, as well as a sixth station at the Santa Maria Public Airport, van de Kamp said. The department responds to approximately 10,000 calls for service annually.
Stilwell has yet to appoint an interim police chief for the Santa Maria Police Department, with current Chief Phil Hansen set to retire Dec. 31.
Both Champion and Hansen were honored with retirement resolutions during Tuesday's Santa Maria City Council meeting.
Santa Maria man convicted in deadly hatchet attack granted release from state supervision
A Santa Maria man who admitted to killing and nearly decapitating a 69-year-old man with a hatchet in 2009 was granted release from court-ordered supervision in a state mental health treatment program following a trial Wednesday.
Nicholas Bendle, 31, will be discharged from the Solano County Conditional Release Program and into the community after a Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge ruled he successfully completed intensive treatment, according to Deputy District Attorney Lara Clinton.
Superior Court Judge John McGregor made his ruling following the trial that started Dec. 4 in which psychiatrists, program clinicians and staff gave expert testimony that Bendle is no longer a danger due to his illness.
Both the District Attorney's Office and the CONREP program opposed Bendle's release, even after doctors described him as a "model citizen."
"Judge McGregor found that there was no significant evidence of Mr. Bendle's current dangerousness to the health and safety of others," Clinton said in a statement. "The District Attorney’s Office also looked into Mr. Bendle’s life-altering events that could derail the progress he has made and emphasized the need for a comprehensive aftercare plan."
The case stems from Aug. 1, 2009, when Bendle randomly attacked Frederick Holgate while he was out for an early morning walk on South Miller Street.
Bendle was found not guilty of first-degree murder by reason of insanity in December 2011 due to rapid onset of previously undiagnosed paranoid schizophrenia, according to Clinton.
Over the years, Bendle completed several mental health transition programs, including an outpatient treatment program in Solano County.
Cachuma Lake receives third planting of rainbow trout
Four thousand pounds of triploid rainbow trout were released into Cachuma Lake on Wednesday, making it the third release this year by Santa Barbara County Parks in cooperation with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The agencies were granted a private stocking permit for up to 16,000 pounds of rainbow trout for the 2020-21 season, according to County Parks officials. The fourth and final 4,000-pound release is scheduled for the spring of 2021.
According to officials, the fish are trucked in from Mt. Lassen Trout Farms Inc. in Paynes Creek, and range in size from half-pound “catchables” to 8-pound trophies.
County Parks officials invite the public to enjoy the recreational area while continuing to follow COVID-19 safety protocol reminders posted throughout the park.
Fishing from the shore in the recreation area or from a boat is open year-round with a valid fishing license. Boat, pontoon, outboard and kayak rentals also are available at the Cachuma Lake Marina.
For those who plan to bring their own boating vessels, due to a 30-day quagga mussel restriction at the lake, boats must be inspected and tagged by Cachuma Lake staff at least 30 days prior to visit.
Annual passes for U.S. veterans are $10 and are valid for one year from the date of purchase. The special pass allows veterans access to Cachuma Recreation Area and Jalama Beach county parks during daylight hours.
Visitors are advised to check recreation area hours, road and weather conditions in advance. For more information, contact the marina at 805-688-4040.
