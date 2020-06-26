County may buy two parcels near Orcutt for recreational use

Another 176 acres could be added to Santa Barbara County’s inventory of public recreation areas if the Board of Supervisors approves the purchase of two parcels near Orcutt.

On Wednesday, the Planning Commission unanimously determined that acquiring the two properties conforms to the policies of the County Comprehensive Plan as well as the Orcutt Community Plan.

One saw-shaped parcel of 96 acres lies adjacent to Highway 101 about 1.3 miles south of East Clark Avenue. The other rectangular parcel of 80 acres is about three-quarters of a mile east of the Orcutt Expressway and about 1.2 miles south of East Rice Ranch Road.

The property would be purchased with some of the $3 million the county received from Shell Exploration & Production Inc. in lieu of fulfilling a condition of approval for the Guadalupe Dunes Restoration Project to mitigate crude and diluent that leaked into the sand over decades of oil production.

An agreement between Shell and Santa Barbara County stipulated the money be used to enhance public recreation in the northern coastal area of the county.

A report prepared by planner Delaney Roney of the County Planning and Development Department said purchasing the property would provide additional open space and recreational hiking trails for the public.

Both parcels are zoned for agriculture but are not currently being used for that purpose, and both would remain open space until being developed for public use some time in the future.

