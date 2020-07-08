County officials tell Santa Maria to manage its COVID-19 spread through enforcement

Santa Maria officials agreed to take stronger action Tuesday to encourage compliance with health orders and collaborate with the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department after heated discussions with health officials at the City Council meeting.

Santa Maria has led the county in COVID-19 cases for two months, with a total of 1,515 confirmed as of Tuesday and data showing disproportionately high rates among Latino residents compared to other parts of the county.

In light of the increase in cases, County Public Health Department Director Van Do-Reynoso was invited to Tuesday's City Council meeting, where she shared case statistics for Santa Maria and gave recommendations on how city officials can assist the county with curbing the spread of the virus through education and enforcement.

"It is really time for us to engage with City Council, your code enforcement, as well as your law enforcement to support us in that enforcement action," Do-Reynoso said.

COVID-19 data in Santa Maria

During Tuesday's meeting, Do-Reynoso presented data based on point-in-time survey responses, as well as information gathered by case investigators.

According to that data, those infected in Santa Maria are more likely than those infected in other areas to live in households of four to seven people, less likely to have a health care provider they can visit and more likely to be uninsured or without private insurance.

Additionally, survey results suggest that 90% of Santa Maria cases are among the Latino community, versus 52% in other areas.