County Public Health partners with Foodbank on medical equipment donations
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has partnered with the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County to establish a countywide donation process that will provide personal protective equipment to medical facilities.

Six sites throughout the county opened for donations Monday, with the public asked to donate supplies including N95 and surgical masks, medical gloves and gowns, eye protection including goggles and face shields, and sanitation supplies including wipes and hand sanitizer.

All equipment donations must be sealed in their original packaging with no stains, odors or tears and cannot be expired, with the exception of NIOSH-approved N95 masks permitted by the Emergency Use Authorization.

Equipment donations can be made at the following sites: 

  • Santa Maria United Boys & Girls Club — Evans Park, 200 W. Williams St. — Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Santa Barbara United Boys & Girls Club — 602 W. Anapamu St. — Monday through Friday, 1 to 3 p.m.
  • Goleta United Boys & Girls Club – 5701 Hollister Ave. — Monday through Friday, 1 to 3 p.m.
  • Carpinteria United Boys & Girls Club — 4849 Foothill Road — every other Wednesday, 4:30 to 5:30 pm
  • Carpinteria City Hall — 5775 Carpinteria Ave. — Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Lompoc United Boys & Girls Club — 1025 W Ocean Ave. — Monday through Friday, 1 to 3 p.m

Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.

Santa Maria City Reporter

Laura Place covers city government, policy and elections in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara County.

