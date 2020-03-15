County senior citizens get extra vigilance at care facilities, Oasis center closed, activities canceled

Following the declaration of a public health emergency in Santa Barbara County due to the coronavirus, care facilities and senior citizen activity centers are setting stricter guidelines for visitors and activities to protect the community’s most vulnerable residents.

The emergency declaration, issued at a press conference Thursday night, prohibits gatherings of 250 or more people and encourages social distancing when possible among smaller groups. The announcement has caused school closures and cancellation of programs, events and activities throughout the city.

Doug Dougherty, president of the Oasis Center in Orcutt, said the center has been increasing its sanitation efforts and limiting classes, clubs and support groups for clients throughout the week. However, after Thursday's declaration, the center has closed and suspended all programs with plans to reopen Monday, depending on guidance from the county.

“We’re letting people know that things may change over the weekend. If we see it spreading in Santa Barbara County, we’ll reevaluate moving forward. Our client base of senior citizens is very susceptible…. the last thing we want is for our facility to be a place where [coronavirus] is spread to the senior population. We want to make sure that never, ever happens,” Dougherty said.