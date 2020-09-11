County strengthens COVID-19 screening requirements for shelters, H-2A housing

Legal fines of up to $1,000 can now be administered to homeless shelters and H-2A housing managers who fail to comply with COVID-19 screening, isolation and reporting practices under a Friday health order from the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.
The department also confirmed 30 additional COVID-19 cases in the county on Friday, along with two deaths as a result of the illness.
According to Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso, the order was created after homeless shelters and H-2A housing — designated housing for temporary agricultural workers — continued to experience outbreaks of the illness.
With this order, guidelines that have been shared repeatedly with shelter and housing owners will now be enforceable by law, Do-Reynoso said.
"These are not new restrictions," Do-Reynoso said. "We’ve had outbreaks and we’ve had flare-ups in both H-2A housing and in our homeless shelters. This is in an attempt to see good outcomes."
The order, effective from Sept. 14 to Oct. 13, requires daily COVID-19 symptom screenings for residents entering the site, including a temperature check, by shelters and H-2A housing providers.
Residents showing COVID-19 symptoms must then self-isolate and inform a manager or employer of their symptoms, which can include a temperature of over 100.0° or a number of other symptoms listed in the order.
A positive laboratory COVID-19 test of a shelter or H-2A housing resident must be reported to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, the order dictates.
COVID-19 outbreaks, which the county defines as one or more cases in a congregate living facility, have been identified over the past months at the Good Samaritan Shelter in Santa Maria and an H-2A housing site, also in Santa Maria, operated by Alco Harvesting.
The number of cases confirmed in the Good Samaritan outbreak was not provided, and at least 85 cases and one death were confirmed in the Alco Harvesting outbreak by the county.
According to the health order, the county has seen one outbreak in a homeless shelter, and three total outbreaks in H-2A housing sites.
The order also encourages, but does not require, the sites to establish stable cohorts of residents in order to limit further spread within the facility. Cohort groups generally travel, have meals and do activities together without mixing with other cohort groups.
COVID-19 cases
The 30 additional COVID-19 cases confirmed Friday bring the county's case total to 8,608, with 183 cases still active, according to county data.
The two deaths confirmed Friday were reported to both be individuals from Santa Maria, one between the ages of 50-69 and one over the age of 70.
Both individuals had underlying health conditions, and neither resided in a congregate living facility, according to the county.
The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Santa Barbara County is now 105, with four deaths also confirmed on Thursday.
The number of individuals hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Friday was 38, including 12 individuals in the ICU, according to county data.
In the city of Santa Maria, 51 cases remain active out of 3,715 confirmed cases. Fifty-seven individuals have died.
The community of Orcutt has nine active cases out of 207 cases. Three deaths have been reported.
The city of Lompoc has 18 active cases out of 753 cases. Eight individuals have died.
In the Santa Ynez Valley, which includes the area of Solvang, Buellton, Los Alamos, Los Olivos, Ballard and Santa Ynez, eight cases remain active out of 133 cases. Four individuals have died.
The Bureau of Prisons (BOP) reports three inmates at the U.S. Penitentiary in Lompoc who have active COVID-19 cases. There are currently no active cases at the Federal Correctional Institute, which is located in the same complex, according to the BOP.
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has confirmed three deaths among inmates at the complex, while the BOP has confirmed four. According to the county, COVID-19 was listed as an underlying cause of death on death certificates for only three inmates.
