County strengthens COVID-19 screening requirements for shelters, H-2A housing

Legal fines of up to $1,000 can now be administered to homeless shelters and H-2A housing managers who fail to comply with COVID-19 screening, isolation and reporting practices under a Friday health order from the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

The department also confirmed 30 additional COVID-19 cases in the county on Friday, along with two deaths as a result of the illness.

According to Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso, the order was created after homeless shelters and H-2A housing — designated housing for temporary agricultural workers — continued to experience outbreaks of the illness.

With this order, guidelines that have been shared repeatedly with shelter and housing owners will now be enforceable by law, Do-Reynoso said.

"These are not new restrictions," Do-Reynoso said. "We’ve had outbreaks and we’ve had flare-ups in both H-2A housing and in our homeless shelters. This is in an attempt to see good outcomes."

The order, effective from Sept. 14 to Oct. 13, requires daily COVID-19 symptom screenings for residents entering the site, including a temperature check, by shelters and H-2A housing providers.

Residents showing COVID-19 symptoms must then self-isolate and inform a manager or employer of their symptoms, which can include a temperature of over 100.0° or a number of other symptoms listed in the order.