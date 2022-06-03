Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido is running for reelection with a campaign platform focused on community partnerships and mental health.
The Santa Maria native has worked in education for the last 26 years, starting as an english teacher before becoming an administrator and eventually superintendent.
For the first time in 40 years the superintendent will face a challenger, as Salcido’s bid for re-election is contested by Santa Barbara teacher Christy Lozano. The candidate that receives the most votes during the June 7 primary will be declared the winner.
Salcido took the position in 2017 from retiring Superintendent Bill Cirone, who ran unopposed for 34 years. In her time as superintendent, she has overseen the county’s response to the Thomas fire and COVID-19 pandemic, focusing a large portion of grant requests on students’ mental health.
"As county superintendent, I have a unique view of what is happening inside our schools," she said. "In the past five years, I’ve visited every school district and site-based charter school and over 500 classrooms and programs. When I enter classrooms, I see students thriving and learning, teachers who are dedicated and passionate about what they do. I see entire networks of people and teams working together to support, challenge and care for our children."
During her recent State of Education speech in Santa Maria, Salcido noted a Center for Disease Control study that suggested as many as 44% of youth are experiencing persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness in the last 12 months.
The Santa Barbara County Education Office recently received a $4 million grant from the state Mental Health Services Oversight and Accountability Commission to help increase student access to mental health services, and expects to see increased allocations based on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s latest budget revision.
"The mental health and wellness of our students, teachers and administrators are the foundation that bolsters their success both personally and academically. Local schools have reported that referrals for mental wellness support have more than doubled since 2019," Salcido said. "As a mom, I have seen, firsthand, the effects of the pandemic on our youth. Friends and family have needed help, and when help is needed, it cannot wait."
One of Salcido’s biggest challenges during her tenure has been the pandemic, which forced students, teachers and parents into an unfamiliar remote learning environment.
"It would be difficult to assign a single letter grade to a two-year-long experience that has been defined by unknown and constantly shifting terrain," she said. "When it comes to educators’ commitment to care for every student and their safety first, I would rate our county schools a solid A."
In response to recent school shootings, Salcido, Sheriff Bill Brown, State Senator Monique Limón and others met to discuss the county's security goals.
"We review safety plans, facilities and we conduct safety drills and staff training – all of which need to be done with the utmost care and consideration for the children and staff — but these actions alone will not defend against the unimaginable," Salcido said. "Today, as we continue to process the horrific tragedy that occurred in Texas, we need to listen to our students and teachers, check in on them and on each other."
Salcido is a mother of two teenagers, and wife to Bard Salcido, a public school teacher in Santa Barbara. She grew up in Santa Maria attending Adam Elementary, El Camino Junior High and Santa Maria High School. She credits Gene Saruwatari and Lynn Rogers, two of her teachers at El Camino, with inspiring her to become a teacher.
"I was motivated by their high expectations combined with kindness and approachability, and they have stayed with me in heart and mind ever since," Salcido said.
The daughter of Korean immigrants, Salcido was raised helping the family hotel operate, joking on her website that, "If you were staying in Room 6, and called and needed more towels, you might get Susan Salcido at 6 years old bringing you towels because that's the work life that we had."
Although Salcido loves the beauty of the Central Coast, for her it comes second to the community.
"One-hunred percent — it’s the people," she said, describing her favorite part of the Central Coast. "Every single person I meet and with whom I work, from every sector across the Central Coast, is focused on supporting, partnering, and contributing on behalf of children and our community."