County supervisors to consider tougher regs for cannabis

An unrelenting barrage of citizen complaints, contentious hearings, lawsuits, a bitter election campaign and a last-ditch request for a federal investigation has finally brought the Board of Supervisors to a critical vote on how and whether to put the lid on the cannabis industry.

Not since the heyday of Big Oil has an industry so divided residents here – with the difference that, in the wake of the 1969 oil spill and under pressure from a burgeoning environmental movement, the county government vigorously regulated oil and gas development, accepting more drilling, but on its own stringent terms. In 1990, the county was instrumental in strengthening the federal Clean Air Act to give local agencies jurisdiction over offshore platforms for the first time.

By contrast, in 2018, the county Board of Supervisors overrode the findings of “significant impacts” from future clusters of cannabis operations, including “offensive odors,” and approved an ordinance that was designed to promote “a robust and economically viable legal cannabis industry.”

Now, after three years of mounting protest from Carpinteria to the Lompoc Valley, a big showdown is brewing. On Tuesday, the board will consider a 5-0 recommendation from the county Planning Commission to require stricter zoning permits, called conditional use permits, or CUPs, for all cannabis cultivation and processing.

On one hand, industry advocates contend that “a small vocal group” of affluent NIMBY residents is demanding unreasonable restrictions that will gum up the system and set growers back more than a year and tens of thousands of dollars. And on the other, some homeowners and farmers say their health, livelihood and quality of life are being threatened, if not ruined, by an out-of-control marijuana “Gold Rush.”