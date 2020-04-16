COVID-19 crisis causes helpline calls to spike

Calls to 2-1-1 Santa Barbara County have spiked since the COVID-19 outbreak, rising 300% in the last two weeks of March, said a spokeswoman for the helpline that connects callers with local health and human services agencies.
In the first five days of April, the helpline handled almost 500 calls — more than the typical number seen in an entire month, the spokeswoman said.
Sixty percent of the call volume is for senior-related resources like food delivery, but more callers now are asking about health care, help with domestic violence and mental health issues.
Coronavirus Series: Local impact and reaction to COVID-19 in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties
“At first, calls were for general information, such as ‘What is COVID-19?’ and ‘Who is at risk?’” said 2-1-1 program manager Elisa Pardo. “Shortly after the first week of shelter-at-home [orders], it was inquiries for food information, child care resources, rent assistance, utility assistance and general financial assistance.
“Now we are experiencing more health-care questions, with calls related to mental health issues increasing countywide,” she said.
From February to March, 2-1-1 Santa Barbara County had a 30% increase in mental health calls, including inquiries about support for depression and suicidal thoughts, and domestic violence-related calls have tripled since the restrictions on movement due to COVID-19, Pardo said.
Since April 12, the helpline has become the main phone line for COVID-19 information and resources, as the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services call center is closed.
The helpline is confidential, uses certified multilingual information and referral specialists and is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at no cost to the caller.
For COVID-19 information and resources, call 211 within the 805 area code or, toll-free, 800-400-1572 from outside the 805 area code; text your ZIP code to 898-211; or visit www.211sbco.org.
041520 Coronavirus sign Hope.jpg
041520 Coronavirus sign sale.jpg
041520 Jadyn Oates 01.jpg
041520 Jadyn Oates 02.jpg
041520 Lompoc Penitentiary 01.jpg
041520 Lompoc Penitentiary 02.jpg
Quarantine take out relief
041420 Hancock food 05.jpg
041420 Hancock food 01.jpg
041420 Hancock food 02.jpg
041420 Hancock food 03.jpg
041420 Hancock food 04.jpg
041320 Class of 2020 Lompoc 01.jpg
041320 Class of 2020 Lompoc 02.jpg
041320 Class of 2020 Lompoc 03.jpg
041320 Class of 2020 Lompoc 04.jpg
041320Dominic Mendez 01.jpg
041320 Positive chalk 01.jpg
041320 Positive chalk 02.jpg
041320 Coronavirus Public Health.jpg
041320 Good Sam SMHS.jpg
041320 Supervisors budget 01.jpg
041320 Supervisors budget 02.jpg
041320 Supervisors budget 03.jpg
041320 Supervisors budget 04.jpg
Los Alamos Cruise 041120
Hagan and Katie of Los Alamos Roadhouse enjoy the Cruise of Los Alamos Parade Saturday evening.
Locals wave at cars participating on the 3rd Cruise Los Alamos Saturday evening.
Clancey Cooper of Los Alamos enjoys the town parade.
An SUV deocorated in Easter eggs participates in the Cruise Los Alamos Cruise parade Saturday evening.
Locals participating in the 3rd Annual cruise Los Alamos parade Saturday evening.
An SUV sports a safety mask during the Cruise Los Alamos parade Saturday evening.
Locals participate on the Cruise for Los Alamos Saturday evening.
A motorbike joins the caravan during the 3rd cruise Los Alamos event saturday evening.
Neighbors wave to each other during the 3rd Cruise Los Alamos parade Saturday evening.
Plenty on Bell - Los Alamos
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.