08/11/2021 - There are no deaths to report today
Deaths are reported when a death certificate is processed listing COVID-19 as a cause or a significant condition. The process can take several days and up to 2 months to finalize if pending Coroner verification.
COVID-19 Cases
- Additional daily cases: 157
- Hospitalizations: 39 (9 ICU)
- Total cases among Santa Barbara County residents: 35,710
- Recovered: 34,591
- Active Cases in County: 656 (+93)
- Deaths: 463
- Total cases among Santa Maria residents: 12,088 (+35)
- Recovered: 11,801
- Total cases among Orcutt residents: 2,031 (+13)
- Recovered: 1,928
- Total cases among Santa Ynez Valley residents: 1,193 (+10)
- Recovered: 1,124
- Total cases among Lompoc residents: 4,195 (+26)
- Recovered: 4,047
- Total tests performed in county: 725,787
Source: Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, Aug 11, 2021.
Figures for total cases, recovered and deaths in the county do not include those of the Federal Penitentiary in Lompoc.
