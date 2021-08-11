08/11/2021 - There are no deaths to report today

Deaths are reported when a death certificate is processed listing COVID-19 as a cause or a significant condition. The process can take several days and up to 2 months to finalize if pending Coroner verification.

COVID-19 Cases

Additional daily cases: 157

Hospitalizations: 39 (9 ICU)

Total cases among Santa Barbara County residents: 35,710

Recovered: 34,591

Active Cases in County: 656 (+93)

Deaths: 463

Total cases among Santa Maria residents: 12,088 (+35)

Recovered: 11,801

Total cases among Orcutt residents: 2,031 (+13)

Recovered: 1,928

Total cases among Santa Ynez Valley residents: 1,193 (+10)

Recovered: 1,124

Total cases among Lompoc residents: 4,195 (+26)

Recovered: 4,047

Total tests performed in county: 725,787

Source: Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, Aug 11, 2021.

Figures for total cases, recovered and deaths in the county do not include those of the Federal Penitentiary in Lompoc.