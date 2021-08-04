A surge in COVID-19 cases, including two deaths, prompted the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department this week to ask members of the public to help overwhelmed contact tracers by self-isolating if they test positive for novel coronavirus.
“Don’t wait to isolate,” Dr. Penny Borenstein, county health officer, said Wednesday. “Our contact tracers are trying to keep up with the surge in cases, but we are not able to personally speak with everyone.
“We need your help,” she continued. “Stay home for at least 10 days if you test positive or have been exposed.”
Borenstein said contact tracers are working as quickly as possible to call and investigate all highest-risk cases, including those over age 50 and all health-care workers, but contact tracing resources are stretched beyond capacity due to the surge.
Rather than a phone call, individuals who test positive will receive a text message with a link to complete a questionnaire, she said, adding it is critical that all those who receive a call or message immediately isolate and inform their close contacts.
On Tuesday, the SLO County Public Health Department said 386 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths from the disease had been confirmed within the previous week, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 267.
Eighteen cases of the highly contagious delta variant were also confirmed, but because only a few cases are sequenced to determine their strain, she said health officials believe the number of delta cases is considerably higher.
Those who test positive for COVID-19 should self-isolate immediately for at least 10 days, and those who have been within 6 feet for 15 minutes or more of someone who has tested positive, should self-quarantine immediately for 10 days, Borenstein said.
In either case, individuals should stay home except to seek medical care and separate themselves as much as possible from other members of their household.
To be released when quarantine or isolation is complete, individuals should self-certify online rather than call the County Public Health Department.
Borenstein also renewed the call for residents to get vaccinated.
“Now is the time to stop this surge and protect the ones we love,” she said. “Get vaccinated, wash your hands often, and get tested if you experience symptoms of COVID-19. If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, it’s essential that you wear a mask indoors.”
