The LHI/OptumServe COVID-19 test-to-treat site located at the Santa Maria Fairpark will be closed by the California Department of Public Health, effective Feb. 2, a Santa Barbara County Public Health Department spokesman said.

Testing is recommended for individuals who have COVID-19 symptoms and those who have been exposed to the virus, and free testing sites are still available, said Matthew Higgs, Public Health Emergency Preparedness manager.

Tests are available at Santa Maria Health Care Center, 2115 Centerpointe Parkway in Santa Maria and at Lompoc Health Care Center, 301 North R St., in Lompoc.

Appointments for either site can be made by visiting https://publichealthsbc.org/ and clicking on “Testing.”

At-home test kits can be purchased at local pharmacies, Higgs said, and kits can be obtained free through a link on the Public Health Department website at https://publichealthsbc.org/at-home-test-kits/.

Those who have difficulty accessing the internet or who need help placing an order can call toll-free 800-232-0233; hearing-impaired individuals can get help via a TTY line by calling 888-720-7489.

BQ.1.1 is the dominant strain of the virus in the county, but cases of the XBB.1.5 are increasing, the County Health Department’s Jan. 18 summary said.

As of that date, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the level of COVID-19 in the county remains low and, in fact, the 44 new cases reported over the previous week represented a 14% decrease in the seven-day average.

However, County Health Department officials said the CDC figures underrepresented the actual number because the results of home tests are frequently not reported.

One death was reported in the prior week, according to the Health Department’s summary.

Hospitalized patients totaled 47, and of those, four were in intensive care units.

The county has recorded a total of 110,772 cases and 752 deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic

Health officials are urging vaccinated individuals age 6 months and older to receive the updated bivalent booster by contacting their pharmacy or healthcare provider or visiting www.vaccines.gov to make an appointment.

Treatment is highly recommended and available free for high-risk individuals, age 12 and older, who have COVID-19 to prevent severe illness or hospitalization, Higgs said.

Those who test positive for COVID-19 should contact their primary healthcare provider to see if they should obtain treatment, he said.

California residents who are uninsured, do not have a healthcare provider or who are unable to get in touch with their doctor within 24 hours can access free treatment via telehealth at https://sesamecare.com/covid or www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/treatments-telehealth.aspx.

For more information on additional telehealth options that may be available, individuals should contact their insurance providers, Higgs said.