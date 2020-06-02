COVID-19 testing site relocating to Solvang Vets Hall on Friday

Santa Barbara County Public Health has announced the relocation of its third COVID-19 testing site from Lompoc to Solvang's Veterans Memorial Hall. The site officially opens Friday, June 5 and community members can now make appointments.

The Lompoc site – which became the third testing site in the county after Santa Barbara and Santa Maria – had been established at Anderson Rec Center on May 5, according to a county health official, but did not bring in the appointment numbers anticipated, prompting the move.

"The state said if we were not fulfilling a certain amount of daily appointments, they would need to reallocate the site," said Santa Barbara County Heath Public Information Officer Jackie Ruiz.

To remain in Solvang, the testing site must book at least 50% of the daily appointment capacity which consists of 132 slots, Ruiz said.

SYV COVID-19 case count As of June 1, Santa Barbara County has confirmed 12 cases of COVID-19 in the Santa Ynez Valley, nine of which have reportedly recovered.

"If we can maintain daily appointment numbers by getting the word out, we'll be in Solvang until the end of June," she said.