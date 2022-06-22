Children from 6 months to 5 years of age can be vaccinated against COVID-19 as shipments of two types of vaccine begin arriving in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties this week, public health officials said.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday endorsed recommendations that all children in that age range receive a COVID-19 vaccination after the Food and Drug Administration authorized the use of pediatric vaccines earlier in the week.

That means approximately 27,900 Santa Barbara County children in that age range are now eligible to be vaccinated, a spokeswoman for the County Public Health Department said, adding that all children, including those who have already had COVID-19, should be vaccinated.

“Our youngest community members are now eligible to receive safe and effective protection from the COVID-19 virus,” said Van Do-Reynoso, director of the County Public Health Department.

“We have been in contact with local pediatricians and pharmacies to assess incoming supply and will be at the ready to support vaccination needs as they arise,” Do-Reynoso said.

In San Luis Obispo County, an estimated 12,000 children under age 5 are eligible for the vaccine, based on U.S. Census Bureau figures.

Prior to last week’s approval, COVID-19 vaccination was only available to those age 5 and older, but now children 6 months to 5 years old can be vaccinated with whichever of two vaccines is available, public health officials said.

Children can receive one-tenth of the adult dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in a three-shot series or one-quarter of the adult dose of the Moderna vaccine in a two-shot series, the Santa Barbara County spokeswoman said.

In large-scale clinical trials, completion of either vaccine series produced antibody levels similar to those achieved in individuals ages 18 to 25 years for the Moderna vaccine and 16 to 24 years for Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, she said.

“I hope this news brings comfort and relief to the parents in our community who have been trying to protect their children from COVID-19 without the layer of defense provided by a vaccine,” said Dr. Christy Mulkerin, a pediatrician with the San Luis Obispo County Health Agency.

“If you have questions about the vaccine, your pediatrician is a great resource for getting the answers and information you need,” Mulkerin added.

Smaller needles designed specifically for children are used for ages 6 months to 5 years, and the vaccine dosage does not vary by patient weight but by age on the day of vaccination.

In the clinical trials, vaccine reactions among infants 6 to 12 months old and children 1 to 5 years old were consistent with reactions to other vaccines routinely recommended for those age groups, the Santa Barbara County spokeswoman said.

Side effects from the vaccine were also similar to those experienced by adults, including arm soreness, fatigue or fever that lasted a day or two, a SLO County Public Health Department spokeswoman said.

The vaccinations will be available in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties at pediatric practices, pharmacies, federally qualified health centers and public health clinics.

Parents should check in with their children’s pediatrician about vaccine availability. Parents can visit https://myturn.ca.gov/ or www.vaccines.gov/ or check with their pediatricians to see where the children’s vaccines are available.

Appointments can be scheduled with pediatricians, health centers or online at https://myturn.ca.gov/ or websites for pharmacies.