After closing down the alternative care site at Cal Poly, the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is repurposing the site's beds by donating them to Rancho Alegre Boy Scout Camp near Cachuma Lake.

The alternative care site was erected in the Cal Poly Rec Center to prepare for a possible overflow of COVID-19 patients if local hospitals were to become overwhelmed, but the need for its use never arose.

With deconstruction now underway, health officials announced that the 165 beds will be donated to the Boy Scouts of America camp at Rancho Alegre, which served the communities of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties for years before being destroyed in the 2017 Whittier fire.

Rebuilding efforts are continuing at the camp, which may be put to use as early as this summer.

"We hope these beds will put them one step closer to welcoming our local youth back to their programs," county health department spokeswoman Michelle Shoresman said.

Free vaccine transport still available for Santa Barbara County residents in need

Community Partners in Caring will continue to offer COVID-19 vaccine appointment transportation for Santa Barbara County residents with mobility needs this month through their mission::vaccinate program.

The program offers tree transportation for those over the age of 62 with mobility needs and younger residents with mobility needs due to a chronic illness in Santa Maria, Orcutt, Lompoc, Goleta and Santa Barbara.

As the program nears its end, organizers are trying to get the word out as well as recruit additional drivers.

"Nearly 17,000 seniors in across Santa Barbara County still remain unvaccinated. Thousands of others who are at risk and those [with] mobility issues also have barriers preventing them from accessing their vaccine," Community Partners executive director Vilma Contreras said. "Getting to a vaccine appointment should never be a barrier."

Daily COVID-19 cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with 62 out of 34,412 total confirmed cases still active, according to county public health data.

As of Wednesday, 16 county residents were hospitalized for COVID-19, including three individuals in the intensive care unit, according to county data.

In Santa Maria, 19 out of 11,568 total cases remain active and 156 individuals have died.

In Orcutt, five out of 1,840 total cases remain active and 29 individuals have died.

In Lompoc, 12 out of 3,824 total cases remain active and 54 individuals have died.

In the Santa Ynez Valley area of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, four out of 1,043 total cases remain active and 18 individuals have died.

In the North County area of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, two out of 1,298 total cases remain active and 22 individuals have died.

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported two new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. According to county public health data, 76 out of 21,234 total cases remain active.