COVID update: Santa Barbara County case rates rise; SLO County opens vaccines to those 16 and up

Rising COVID-19 case rates in Santa Barbara County are pushing the possibility of additional business operations further into the future, while the majority of the state moves into the orange tier, the second-least restrictive reopening phase.

Beginning this week, entry into the state's orange tier is permitted for counties that maintain a COVID-19 case rate of 5.9 per 100,000 people or below for two weeks.

The Blueprint for a Safer Economy previously required a case rate of 3.9 or below, but the threshold was loosened after the state reached its goal of administering 4 million vaccines in the most disadvantaged areas, moving several counties into the next phase.

Santa Barbara County did not make the move, however, as case rates increased from 5.9 to 6.7 over the past week. The county will now spend a fourth week in the red tier, the second-most restrictive reopening phase.

"We have not met the orange tier criteria at this time even though the threshold has been broadened. We have some work ahead of us," county Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso said Tuesday.

Cases have been rising specifically among county residents in their 20s, as well as those working in offices or clerical settings. Regions seeing the highest case rates include Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, Goleta, and the North County unincorporated area, according to county data.

SLO County residents 16 and up vaccine-ready