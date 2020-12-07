Crews battle fires across Central Coast as dry weather, strong wind advisories issued

Dry weather conditions and strong winds were reported Monday as crews battled several wind-driven vegetation fires that broke out across the Central Coast.
National Weather Service officials on Sunday issued red flag and fire watch warnings for the Central Coast, including Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, due to gusty winds and low humidity.
Fire risk was considered extremely high levels along the coastline, inland and far inland areas for Monday and Tuesday, according to Pacific Gas and Electric's Fire Index Rating.
Crews responded to a fire, dubbed the Hutton incident, that broke out just after 10 a.m. Monday in the Santa Maria riverbed and burned approximately 8 acres before it was contained shortly before noon, according to officials.
A Santa Maria Fire battalion chief and engine, along with crews from Cal Fire, the U.S. Forest Service and the Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Other incidents in the area included a vegetation fire near Price Canyon and Thousand Hills roads that broke out shortly before noon and was held to 1 acre, according to Cal Fire, along with a downed tree that was reported in the 1400 block of Sierra Drive in Santa Maria.
Farther south, a fire reported shortly before noon in a riverbed near South Mountain Road in Santa Paula grew to more than 170 acres before it was contained, according to Ventura County Fire officials.
Strong to gale-force winds, with speeds between 25 and 38 mph and gusts of up to 55 mph, were forecast into Tuesday morning, according to John Lindsey, PG&E's Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist. In the coastal canyons, passes and other wind-prone areas, wind gusts could reach higher speeds, up to 60 mph.
A pattern of moderate to fresh northeasterly winds, ranging from 13 to 24 mph, will start Tuesday night or Wednesday morning and could increase to 31 mph Wednesday afternoon.
The wind conditions will produce relatively low humidity levels, contributing to dry weather conditions that will continue into the weekend, according to Lindsey.
Additionally, brush moisture levels remain very low and dead fuels are exceedingly dry for this time of year.
Due to the weather conditions, a controlled burn that was scheduled for early this week at the Spaulding Ranch in the Santa Ynez Valley was postponed due to weather conditions.
County Fire officials are coordinating with the National Weather Service and will update the public as conditions unfold, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
Photos: Santa Barbara County fire crews hold forward progress of vegetation fire in Buellton to 3 acres
Santa Barbara County Fire crews were able to hold the forward progress of a vegetation fire near Buellton to under 3 acres, Monday afternoon. Several units of hand crews, fire trucks, water tankers and air support units converged on the fire and were able to quickly smother its growth.
