Crews extinguished a 4-acre brush fire that broke out along Dove Meadow Road near Solvang on Wednesday, prompting evacuations of nearby residents.
The fire was reported at 12:57 p.m. in the 1200 block of Quail Ridge Road but was later updated to the 1200 block of Dove Meadow Road, according to County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason.
The fire reportedly moved at a slow rate of spread in a southeast direction and within several feet of a structure, although it's unclear if any structures were damaged. Forward progress on the fire was stopped at 1:47 p.m., according to emergency radio broadcasts. No injuries were reported.
Upon the initial report of a fire, several emergency units arrived on scene minutes later and over the course of the incident, including a medic engine, hand crew, two battalions, water tender, Copter 964 and two investigators, along with sheriff's deputies.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department Copter 964 was ordered to attack the fire's southeast flank, while water tenders and additional air support were called but canceled just before 1:30 p.m.
Fire crews began evacuating nearby residents shortly before 1 p.m., with sheriff's deputies going door to door. If residents were unable to evacuate, they were asked to shelter in place, according to California Highway Patrol logs. Evacuations were halted at 1:47 p.m.
Officials remained on scene to clear additional fire hazards. The cause of the fire is under investigation.